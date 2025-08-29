Iran Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IRA Vs AFG Match On TV And Online

IRN Vs AFG Football Preview, Live Streaming: Iran and Afghanistan face off in the opening match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan. Here's all you need to know about the IRN Vs AFG football match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Where to watch
Representative image showing a football. Photo: File
info_icon

It's Iran vs Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 opener on Friday (August 29, 2025) at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. Watch the IRN vs AFG football match today live.

This opening Group B fixture sets up two teams with contrasting recent form and pedigree against each other. Amir Ghalenoei's Team Melli enter the second edition of this regional tournament as one of the favourites. They boast a strong record in recent international fixtures, including wins over North Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have struggled to find momentum, suffering a string of defeats in their last six matches. But with a new manager in Vincenzo Annese, the Lions of Khorasan will look the challenge the Iranian might. Annese, previously with Gokulam Kerala and NorthEast United in India, took charge of the team in June 2025.

Iran Vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head Record

Historically, Iran have dominated this matchup. In their most recent meeting, Iran thrashed Afghanistan 6-1 in a friendly played in June 2023. That result reflects the broader head-to-head trend, where Team Melli have consistently outperformed the Lions of Khorasan.

Iran will once again look to assert their authority early in the tournament, while Afghanistan hope to defy expectations and start fresh.

Iran's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Payam Niazmand , Ahmad Gohari, Nima Mirzazad

Defenders: Amin Hazbavi, Aref Aghasi, Hossein Kananizadegan, Ali Nemati, Aria Yousefi, Ramin Rezaeian, Omid Noorafkan, Mohammad Naderi

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Khodabandelou, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebbi, Mehdi Hashemnejad, Alireza Koushki, Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi, Mehdi Tikdari, Mehran Ahmadi

Related Content
Related Content

Forwards: Mehdi Taremi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shariyar Moghanlou, Ali Alipour, Majid Aliyari

Afghanistan's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup

Goalkeepers: Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Issa Azizi, Keyvan Mottaqian

Defenders: Sharif Mohammad, Elias Mansour, Mahboob Hanifi, Ruhollah Iqbalzada, Amid Arezo, Syed Arif Akbar,Thomas Safari

Midfielders: Zolfaqar Nazari, Rahmat Akbari, Yama Shirzad, Alireza Panahi, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, Syed Mortaza Fatemi

Forwards: Tawafa Sikandari, Mosawer Ahadi, Qamaruddin Mazyar Kohyar, Hossain Zamani, Omid Mosavi, Habibollah Hotak, Bilal Arezo.

Indian football team players in a camp. - X/IndianFootball
India Vs Tajikistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND V TJK Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Iran Vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When will Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?

Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on August 29 at 5:30 PM IST.

At which venue will Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?

The match between Iran and Afghanistan will take place at the CAFA Nations Cup in Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.

Where to watch Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?

One can watch the Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on the Fancode app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Nissanka Falls For 76 As SL Eye 260

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani Live Score, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star In Action At 4:50 PM IST

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  4. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  3. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  3. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. The Non-West In The New World Order

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit