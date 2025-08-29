Iran Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IRA Vs AFG Match On TV And Online

It's Iran vs Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 opener on Friday (August 29, 2025) at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. Watch the IRN vs AFG football match today live.
This opening Group B fixture sets up two teams with contrasting recent form and pedigree against each other. Amir Ghalenoei's Team Melli enter the second edition of this regional tournament as one of the favourites. They boast a strong record in recent international fixtures, including wins over North Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Afghanistan, meanwhile, have struggled to find momentum, suffering a string of defeats in their last six matches. But with a new manager in Vincenzo Annese, the Lions of Khorasan will look the challenge the Iranian might. Annese, previously with Gokulam Kerala and NorthEast United in India, took charge of the team in June 2025.
Iran Vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head Record
Historically, Iran have dominated this matchup. In their most recent meeting, Iran thrashed Afghanistan 6-1 in a friendly played in June 2023. That result reflects the broader head-to-head trend, where Team Melli have consistently outperformed the Lions of Khorasan.
Iran will once again look to assert their authority early in the tournament, while Afghanistan hope to defy expectations and start fresh.
Iran's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Payam Niazmand , Ahmad Gohari, Nima Mirzazad
Defenders: Amin Hazbavi, Aref Aghasi, Hossein Kananizadegan, Ali Nemati, Aria Yousefi, Ramin Rezaeian, Omid Noorafkan, Mohammad Naderi
Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Khodabandelou, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebbi, Mehdi Hashemnejad, Alireza Koushki, Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi, Mehdi Tikdari, Mehran Ahmadi
Forwards: Mehdi Taremi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shariyar Moghanlou, Ali Alipour, Majid Aliyari
Afghanistan's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Issa Azizi, Keyvan Mottaqian
Defenders: Sharif Mohammad, Elias Mansour, Mahboob Hanifi, Ruhollah Iqbalzada, Amid Arezo, Syed Arif Akbar,Thomas Safari
Midfielders: Zolfaqar Nazari, Rahmat Akbari, Yama Shirzad, Alireza Panahi, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, Syed Mortaza Fatemi
Forwards: Tawafa Sikandari, Mosawer Ahadi, Qamaruddin Mazyar Kohyar, Hossain Zamani, Omid Mosavi, Habibollah Hotak, Bilal Arezo.
Iran Vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info
When will Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?
Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on August 29 at 5:30 PM IST.
At which venue will Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?
The match between Iran and Afghanistan will take place at the CAFA Nations Cup in Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.
Where to watch Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?
One can watch the Iran vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on the Fancode app and website.