Russia Vs Iran Live Streaming, International Friendly: When, Where To Watch RUS Vs IRN Match On TV & Online

Here's the live streaming, preview and head-to-head record for the upcoming international friendly between Russia and Iran, to be played on Friday, Oct 10

Football image for representative purpose. Photo: X/EuropaLeague
  • Russia takes on Iran in an international friendly

  • Russia are barred from participating in the WC qualifiers

  • Iran finished as runners-up in the recently concluded CAFA Nations Cup

Russia will lock horns against Iran in an international friendly at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia on Friday, October 10. The match will kick-off at 10:30pm IST. Expect a full stadium for the game.

Russia have won all four of their last four home games, most recently being 4-0 victory over Nigeria. They defeated Qatar with goals from Aleksandr Golovin, Ivan Sergeyev, Aleksei Miranchuk, and Matvey Kislyak. Since Russia is in war with Ukraine, their national team has been barred from World Cup qualifiers.

As for Iran, they finished runners-up in CAFA Nations Cup, losing 0-1 to Uzbekistan. The Iranian national team has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, finishing first in Group A with 23 points, having lost only one match and won seven.

These two have met three times on the international front, with Iran winning one game and the other two were draws.

Russia vs Iran, Friendly: Live Streaming Details

When and where will Russia vs Iran, friendly be played?

Russia vs Iran, international friendly will be played at the Volgograd Arena on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 10:30pm IST.

Where will the Russia vs Iran, friendly be telecast and live streamed?

The Russia vs Iran, international friendly will be telecast on matchtv.ru, Match Premier, Sportbox.ru and Match TV in Russia. For viewers in Iran, they can watch it on - IRIB Varzesh,Shabake 3 and Persiana Sports.

