A Gesture Worth A Thousand Words: Iran Thanks Los Angeles With Pride And Leave With Dignity

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

Iran leaves a heartwarming note in the dressing room after their draw against Belgium thanking Los Angeles with pride

BEL vs IRN, FIFA World Cup 2026
A handwritten message left by the Iranian national soccer team thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Iran left a message after their match on Sunday thanking the hospitality they received.

  • It turned out to be a heartwarming gesture in the midst of the geopolitical tensions between Iran and the USA.

  • Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G ​matches so far, with the team returning to their ​base in Tijuana, Mexico between games.

Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room on Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality ​during the World Cup and saying they are leaving ‌with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G ​matches so far, with the team returning to their ​base in Tijuana, Mexico between games.

Iran have spent the tournament ⁠based in Tijuana commuting to the U.S. for their matches ​because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, while a ​number of Iran's team staff and officials have been banned.

U.S. officials have said the squad's travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over ​easing some restrictions have continued.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands ​of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran ‌remains ⁠alive and steadfast," read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran's football federation.

"Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with ​dignity."

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Iran's Shoja Khalilzadeh (4) and Belgium's Hans Vanaken (20) echenche words during the World Cup Group G soccer match - AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
People protest outside Los Angeles Stadium before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles. - AP Photo
Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico. - | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Iran's players kiss the Muslim's holiest book Quran as they leave to Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. - | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

The note also ​thanked Iranian ⁠supporters who gave their "heart, voice and soul" for the team during the two matches and ended ​with a call for peace, respect and friendship among ​all ⁠nations.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed on the side, saying the team has faced challenges no other ⁠side have ​had to endure.

Iran, who drew 2-2 ​with New Zealand in their opener at SoFi Stadium, play their final group match ​against Egypt in Seattle.

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