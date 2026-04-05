Inter Miami 2-2 Austin FC,MLS: Messi, Suarez Rescue A Point For Herons
Lionel Messi scored on the long-awaited opening night in his new home stadium. And Luis Suarez found a way to tie things up late in the second half. It was good enough to salvage a point for Inter Miami. Messi scored on a header in the 10th minute, Suarez hammered home a volley in the 82nd minute and Inter Miami escaped with a 2-2 tie against Austin FC in the defending MLS champions’ first match at their still-under-construction stadium near Miami International Airport on Saturday night. Inter Miami (3-1-2) is now unbeaten in its last five MLS matches, and Austin (1-2-3) is now winless in its last four contests.
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