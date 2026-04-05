Inter Miami 2-2 Austin FC,MLS: Messi, Suarez Rescue A Point For Herons

Lionel Messi scored on the long-awaited opening night in his new home stadium. And Luis Suarez found a way to tie things up late in the second half. It was good enough to salvage a point for Inter Miami. Messi scored on a header in the 10th minute, Suarez hammered home a volley in the 82nd minute and Inter Miami escaped with a 2-2 tie against Austin FC in the defending MLS champions’ first match at their still-under-construction stadium near Miami International Airport on Saturday night. Inter Miami (3-1-2) is now unbeaten in its last five MLS matches, and Austin (1-2-3) is now winless in its last four contests.

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MLS: Inter Miami vs Austin
Inter Miami players including defender Micael Dos Santos (16) drink water at the start of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS: Austin vs Inter Miami
Marc Anthony, right, kisses his wife Nadia Ferreira, left, before singing the national anthem at an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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2/11
MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Austin
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, left, and wife Victoria Beckham walk inside Nu Stadium ahead of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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3/11
MLS Soccer: Austin vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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4/11
MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Austin
Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair makes a save during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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5/11
MLS Soccer Match: Austin vs Inter Miami
Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro (29) scores with a header past Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS 2026: Inter Miami vs Austin
Austin FC forward Jayden Nelson celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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7/11
MLS 2026: Austin vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez, right, celebrates with forward Lionel Messi (10) after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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8/11
MLS Austin Inter Miami Soccer
Austin FC forward Jayden Nelson, right, clashes with past Inter Miami defender Micael Dos Santos during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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9/11
MLS Inter Miami Austin Soccer
Fans watch from a section of the stands named for Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, at the start of the first MLS soccer match played in Nu Stadium, Inter Miami's new home stadium, against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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10/11
Austin vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez,left, heads the ball as Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher, right, reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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11/11
Inter Miami vs Austin MLS
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi takes a free kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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