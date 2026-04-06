Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez Shine As David Beckham’s Dream Becomes Reality At Miami Freedom Park's Opening
David Beckham’s dream of seeing Inter Miami play in the heart of the city finally came to fulfilment on Sunday, April 5. Lionel Messi and co played their first home game in the Miami Freedom Park in a Major League Soccer fixture against Austin FC. While it was a proud milestone for the Beckham-led ownership group, the team had to settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw. Both Messi and Suarez found the net in the new 26,700-seater stadium, where resale tickets fetched nearly $1,000. With MLS Commissioner Don Garber in attendance for the ribbon-cutting and a scintillating performance by Marc Anthony, the atmosphere was electric. See best photos from the Miami Freedom Park's opening.
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