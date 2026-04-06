Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez Shine As David Beckham’s Dream Becomes Reality At Miami Freedom Park's Opening

David Beckham’s dream of seeing Inter Miami play in the heart of the city finally came to fulfilment on Sunday, April 5. Lionel Messi and co played their first home game in the Miami Freedom Park in a Major League Soccer fixture against Austin FC. While it was a proud milestone for the Beckham-led ownership group, the team had to settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw. Both Messi and Suarez found the net in the new 26,700-seater stadium, where resale tickets fetched nearly $1,000. With MLS Commissioner Don Garber in attendance for the ribbon-cutting and a scintillating performance by Marc Anthony, the atmosphere was electric. See best photos from the Miami Freedom Park's opening.

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MLS Inter Miami's first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-David Beckham
Inter Miami CF managing owner Jorge Mas, left, and co-owner David Beckham, right, stand together during a ribbon cutting ceremony before Inter Miami's first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium against Austin FC, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Inter Miami fans
Inter Miami fans wave a flag in Nu Stadium ahead of the team's first MLS soccer match in their new stadium, against Austin FC, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Inter Miami fans
Inter Miami fans dance and play music ahead of the team's first MLS soccer match in their new stadium, against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Fans wait in line to enter Nu Stadium
Fans wait in line to enter Nu Stadium, as signs of ongoing work are seen behind, ahead of the team's first MLS soccer match in their new stadium, against Austin FC in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Nu Stadium
Fans wait in line to enter Nu Stadium, as signs of ongoing work are seen behind, ahead of the team's first MLS soccer match in their new stadium, against Austin FC, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-David Beckham
Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham takes a photograph before an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony performs the national anthem before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Austin FC, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Luis Suárez
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez, left, heads the ball as Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher, right, reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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MLS Inter Miamis first MLS soccer match in Nu Stadium-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a shot on the goal as Austin FC midfielder Ilie Sánchez, center, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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