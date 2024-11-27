Inter Milan 1-0 RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League: Own Goal Sends Internazionale Top Of The UCL

An own goal by RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba gave Inter a 1-0 home win in the Champions League on Tuesday as the Italian champions provisionally move top of the standings. (More Football News)
Inter took the lead in the 27th minute after Lukeba turned the ball into Leipzig's own net following Federico Dimarco's free kick.
They were able to shut down their opponents for the rest of the match as Leipzig only mustered an expected goals (xG) total of 0.25, compared to Inter's 1.08 xG.
Unbeaten Inter top the table with 13 points from five games, one point above second-placed Barcelona - who beat Brest 3-0, having kicked off at the same time.
Liverpool, who also sit one point behind Inter, host defending champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Leipzig are still in search of their first points of the league phase after five consecutive losses in the competition.
Data Debrief: Inter hit a purple patch
Considering the European Cup and Champions League, Inter have won four consecutive matches without ever conceding for the first time in their history (they collected a run of three in 1966-67 and 2009-10).
They have won four consecutive Champions League games for the first time since a run of six in April 2010, when they went on to lift the trophy that season.
The Italian outfit have also kept a clean sheet in five of their five games, more than any other in the Champions League.