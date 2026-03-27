India 3-0 Pakistan, SAFF U-20 Championships: Blue Colts Seal Semi-Final Berth With Comprehensive Victory
A second-half brace from Omang Dodum guided the Indian U20 men's team to a convincing 3-0 victory over Pakistan in their opening Group B encounter of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 at the National Stadium in Malé on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Dodum struck in the 64th and 88th minutes after Vishal Yadav had handed the Blue Colts an early advantage in the third minute. The win not only gave India a perfect start but also secured their place in the semi-finals. Pakistan, having lost both their matches after a defeat to Bangladesh two days before, are now eliminated from the competition. The top spot in Group B will be decided when India face Bangladesh on Saturday, March 28. The comprehensive win gives India early momentum in the tournament, with the Blue Colts now set to face Bangladesh in their final Group B fixture, needing only a point to secure top spot and set up a semi-final clash against Group A runners-up.
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