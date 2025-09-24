India Vs Nepal Preview, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Blue Colts Seek To Continue Dominance

India's U17 team aim to maintain their unbeaten streak against Nepal in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final in Colombo on September 25

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India U17 team's Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam celeberates after scoring against Pakistan in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Nepal in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final

  • India won all three matches in Group B

  • Nepal qualified with a win and one loss

India's triumphant journey in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 group stage faces a significant challenge as the Blue Colts will play Nepal in the semi-final at Racecourse International Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday, September 25. With three wins from three group-stage matches, India will need to maintain their strong form to continue their title defence.

India's semi-final clash against Nepal on September 25 marks the beginning of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 knockout phase, culminating in the final scheduled for Saturday, September 27.

India's Dominant Group B Performance

India established themselves as the dominant side, leading Group B with a perfect nine points from three matches. They secured wins against the Maldives (6-0), Bhutan (1-0), and their arch-rivals Pakistan (3-2). Head coach Bibiano Fernandes was particularly pleased with the victory over Pakistan, commending his players for managing pressure in a high-stakes encounter.

"Defeating Pakistan was a good result for us, and I am pleased with the way the team handled the pressure in such an important game," Fernandes told the-aiff.com. "The players showed character and discipline, and that performance gives us confidence going into the semi-finals."

Nepal's Challenge In Knockouts

Nepal qualified for the semi-finals from Group A, securing second place. Their campaign included one win, a 2-0 victory against hosts Sri Lanka, and one loss, a 0-4 defeat to Bangladesh. Fernandes remains cautious of Nepal's potential threat.

"They are a tough opposition, and have a number of players with good individual talent," Fernandes said. "I think we can expect a very competitive match, and our focus is on preparing well, staying organised, and making sure we play to our strengths."

The semi-final presents the team's entry into the knockout stage, which Fernandes knows will be a different ball game altogether. He stressed the need for his team to remain composed under pressure and adhere to their game plan.

"The boys understand the importance of this stage of the tournament," Fernandes affirmed. "It's about staying calm, working hard together, and giving everything on the pitch. We want to carry forward the momentum and take one more step towards our target."

(With PTI Inputs)



