India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

India are poised to seek revenge for their 2022 semi-final defeat as they once again face hosts Nepal in the semi-final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024. The match is set for Sunday, October 27 at Dashrath Rangasala. (More Football News)
India are into the semi-finals despite facing a 1-3 loss against Bangladesh in the group stage. Now, the Blue Tigresses are determined to regroup and turn their fortunes around in the knockout stages.
On the other hand, Nepal thrashed Sri Lanka 6-0 in a completely one-sided affair at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Thursday, securing their spot in the semi-finals as group winners.
In the 2022 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship, India, the five-time champions, faced a heartbreaking exit after losing 0-1 to Nepal in the semi-finals at the same venue.
This defeat was particularly devastating, marking the first time since the tournament's inception in 2010 that India failed to secure the trophy.
The winner of this semi-final will face either Bangladesh or Bhutan in the final, scheduled for October 30.
India Vs Nepal: Live Streaming
When to watch India Vs Nepal SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 2 match?
The India Vs Nepal SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 27 at Dashrath Rangasala at 6:15pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs Nepal SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 2 match?
The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.