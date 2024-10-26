Bhutan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

Bhutan are all set to face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of SAFF Women's Championship 2024 on Sunday, October 27 at Dashrath Rangasala. (More Football News)
Bhutan entered the competition as the lowest-ranked team at 173rd in the world, but they fought their way to the semi-finals with a 13-0 victory over the Maldives.
On the other hand, Bangladesh are entering the semi-final after a 3-1 victory over India at Dashrath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
Bhutan Vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming
When to watch Bhutan Vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1 Match?
The Bhutan Vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1 match will be played on Sunday, October 27 at Dashrath Rangasala at 1:15pm IST.
Where to watch Bhutan Vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1 Match?
The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.