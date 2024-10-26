Football

Bhutan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

Here’s the live streaming and fixture information you need for the Bhutan vs Bangladesh match in the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1 match

A file photo from India vs Bhutan, Women's Football match
Bhutan are all set to face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of SAFF Women's Championship 2024 on Sunday, October 27 at Dashrath Rangasala. (More Football News)

Bhutan entered the competition as the lowest-ranked team at 173rd in the world, but they fought their way to the semi-finals with a 13-0 victory over the Maldives.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are entering the semi-final after a 3-1 victory over India at Dashrath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

When to watch Bhutan Vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1 Match?

The Bhutan Vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1 match will be played on Sunday, October 27 at Dashrath Rangasala at 1:15pm IST.

Where to watch Bhutan Vs Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1 Match?

The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

