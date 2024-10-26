Sarina Wiegman believes England's 4-3 defeat to Germany was exactly the preparations needed in order to defend their European Championship crown next year. (More Football News)
In a repeat of their 2022 Euros final, Germany exacted their revenge at Wembley, helped by an impressive first 30 minutes.
The visitors were awarded a penalty when Millie Bright tangled with Linda Dallmann, with Giulia Gwinn firing home before notching her second seven minutes later.
Klara Buhl added Germany's third in the 29th minute, but the Lionesses responded with a penalty of their own when Gwinn was penalised for handling the ball in the area.
Georgia Stanway tucked away the spot-kick and grabbed her second soon after, flashing the ball into the top corner from close range after being picked out by Beth Mead.
But after the break, Germany were awarded another penalty when Alessia Russo was penalised for fouling Pia-Sophie Wolter, with Sara Dabritz scoring from 12 yards.
However, Lucy Bronze handed England a lifeline 10 minutes from time after pouncing on an error by visiting goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, but Germany held on for the win.
"That is why we play those games. Top level games where you get challenged and if you don't get the things right then you get exploited," Wiegman said.
"That is what we want; to see where we are at, get as much information as possible and get players minutes to build connections.
"That is what we want to build preparations for the Euros."
But there were concerns about England's defence at Wembley, with several errors allowing Germany to capitalise at Wembley.
Captain Leah Williamson's misplaced pass ended up in Bright bringing down Dallmann, before Jess Carter failed to track Gwinn as she raced through unmarked to fire a second past Hannah Hampton.
Hampton was then beaten at her near post by Buhl's strike, with the Lionesses giving Wiegman plenty of food for thought at full-time.
"Losing the ball at moments that we should not lose the ball. Germany challenged us but if we had taken out more of those unforced errors then they can't counter attack," Wiegman said.
"There were moments that they challenged us tactically - we wanted to press higher but we needed to find out the triggers.
"When do we stay compact and wait, versus when do we go?"