India Vs Hong Kong Preview, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Focus On Ryan Williams In Blue Tigers' Last Outing

Out of contention for AFC Asian Cup 2027, both India and Hong Kong will look to gain FIFA ranking points and build for their future assignments when they face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

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India Vs Hong Kong Preview AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers kochi Ryan Williams
India senior men's team trains ahead of its AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game against Hong Kong in Kochi. Photo: X/AIFF
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Summary of this article

  • India meet Hong Kong in their last match of AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

  • Both teams out of reckoning for place in continental showpiece

  • Much-anticipated debut of Australian-born winger Ryan Williams marks a significant new chapter for India

All eyes will be on Australian-born winger Ryan Williams as India face Hong Kong in the final match of what has been a failed campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, in Kochi on Tuesday.

While the campaign has been one to forget for the Blue Tigers, the much-anticipated debut of the new No. 11 marks a significant new chapter for the national team.

Out of contention for the 2027 tournament, both India and Hong Kong will also look to gain FIFA ranking points and build for their future assignments when the two sides lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The match will also mark the return of international football to the city after a decade, a much-needed event for a state that is considered one of the biggest hubs of Indian football with the locals always eager to turn up in large numbers for football matches at any level.

ALSO READ: India Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming

With a strong performance on the field against Hong Kong, the Indian team will hope to end the campaign on a positive note, barely days after its head coach Khalid Jamil and some of the players were denied entry at the venue due to non-payment of a mandatory security deposit to the stadium owners by the Kerala Football Association.

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While the payment issue had been resolved after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) intervened, it remains to be seen how the home team performs in its last match of the qualifying tournament.

Set to finish at the bottom of the table, India will have their task cut out as they look to avoid the ignominy of ending this campaign without a win.

Williams, the 32-year-old winger, born in Perth, could feature in the game.

In a historic move for Indian football, Williams renounced his Australian citizenship in late 2025 to represent the Blue Tigers.

He qualified through his Anglo-Indian mother, whose father was a renowned footballer for Bombay in the 1950s.

Before joining ISL side Bengaluru FC in 2023, he played extensively in England for clubs like Portsmouth, Fulham, and Oxford United, as well as Perth Glory in Australia.

Another India player who could influence the outcome of the match on Tuesday is Lalengmawia Ralte, commonly known by his nickname Apuia.

In the absence of Punjab FC midfielder Nikhil Prabhu due to an injury, Apuia has stepped up and established himself in the midfield.

He has displayed good form for Mohun Bagan this season, playing as a lone striker under Sergio Lobera.

Apuia will be keen to replicate his club form in the national team jersey.

Jamil had named a 23-member squad for the match, including established names such as Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kuruniyan.

Hong Kong, coached by former Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood, have only lost once in their last 12 matches and will be looking to repeat their 1-0 victory over India from earlier in the qualifiers.

Match kicks off at 7pm.

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