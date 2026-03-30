India Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigers In Action?

India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Know all about the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Hong Kong, including when and where to watch it live on TV and online

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India Vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigers In Action?
India's Lallianzuala Chhangte in action against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India look to end winless campaign on a positive note at home

  • Hong Kong still in qualification race, need strong result

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match live on TV and online

India take on Hong Kong in their final AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on March 31, with both teams entering the clash under contrasting circumstances.

India have already been eliminated from qualification contention, sitting bottom of the group with just two points from five matches and still searching for their first win. Hong Kong, on the other hand, remain in contention and will be pushing for a strong result to keep their hopes alive.

India’s campaign has been underwhelming, with the team struggling in attack and averaging just 0.5 goals per match in the qualifiers. Defensive lapses have also hurt them, contributing to a negative goal difference and a run of results that includes three losses and two draws.

Head coach Khalid Jamil will be looking for a response from his squad, especially with home support behind them, as the focus shifts to ending the campaign on a positive note.

Hong Kong arrive in better form, having picked up two wins and two draws in their last five qualifier matches, and averaging over one goal per game. They also edged India 1-0 in their previous meeting, giving them a psychological advantage heading into this fixture.

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Also Read: IND Players, Khalid Jamil Denied Entry At JLN Stadium

With qualification still within reach depending on other results, Hong Kong are expected to play with urgency, while India will aim to restore pride and deliver a stronger performance in front of their home fans.

India Vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier - Live Streaming Info

When will India vs Hong Kong, Asian Cup Qualifier match be played?

India vs Hong Kong, Asian Cup Qualifier match will be played on March 31 at 7.00 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch India vs Hong Kong, Asian Cup Qualifier match?

You can stream the India vs Hong Kong, Asian Cup Qualifier match on the Fancode app and website.

Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Subhashish Bose, Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam, Apuia

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

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