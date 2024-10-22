India will open their campaign in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers against Brunei. (More Football News)
India, Brunei are placed in Group D alongside hosts Thailand and Turkmenistan. All four teams play each other once before the top team in the group gets direct entry to the AFC U-17 Asian Cup that is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025. Five best second-placed teams from the 10 groups combined in the qualifiers will also make the cut for the main tournament.
Indian U-17 team is in Thailand under the guidance of head coach Ishfaq Ahmed. India have made it to the last three AFC Asian Cups and will be eyeing another qualification to the main tournament.
First up, the Blue Colts will be against Brunei, the smallest country in South East Asia in terms of population. India would want to start the tournament well and Brunei might be the perfect opponent for such beginning. The Blue Colts would not just want a win but a dominating victory against Brunei.
Here is how you can watch the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match between India and Brunei.
India vs Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match live streaming
When and where is the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match between India and Brunei?
India vs Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match is on Wednesday, October 23 in Chonburi, Thailand.
How to watch the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match between India and Brunei?
The live streaming and telecast details for the India vs Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match are not yet known. We will update this space as soon as an update regarding this comes.
India's 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers
Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit, Nandan Roy.
Defenders: Karish Soram, Mohamed Kaif, Chingtham Renin Singh, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Jodric Abranches.
Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Kh Azlaan Shah, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ngamgouhou Mate.
Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Prem Hansdak, Hemneichung Lunkim.
Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed