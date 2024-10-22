Football

India At AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification: Groups, Format, Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

India are among the 42 teams in fray and the Blue Colts will be eyeing their fourth straight qualification to the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification tournament

India-football-u17-asian-cup
Indian U-17 team practicing in Thailand ahead of the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualification tournament. Photo: X/IndianFootball
The road to qualification for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 has begun with 42 teams vying for the 15 remaining spots after the hosts Saudi Arabia have already locked one for themselves.  (More Football News)

AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification groups

A total of 42 teams are participating in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification tournament. These 42 sides have been categorised into ten groups with three having five teams and other seven having four sides. Since, Lebanon withdrew from the tournament, Group H only has three teams.

India are in Group D alongside Thailand, Brunei and Turkmenistan.

Check out all the groups at AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification

Group A: Iran, Jordan (Host), Syria, Hong Kong, China, North Korea

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia (Host), Philippines, Macau

Group C: South Korea, China (Host), Bahrain, Bhutan, Maldives

Group D: Thailand (Host), India, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan

Group E: Uzbekistan, Iraq, Chinese Taipei (Host), Palestine

Group F: Japan, Qatar (Host), Mongolia, Nepal

Group G: Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait (Host), Northern Mariana Islands

Group H: Malaysia, Laos (Host), United Arab Emirates, Lebanon

Group I: Yemen, Vietnam (Host), Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar

Group J: Tajikistan, Oman, Singapore (Host), Guam

AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification format

Teams will play once against every other competitor in their group. The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams among all groups will advance to the main tournament.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification schedule

Teams in Group A, B and C will have matches on October 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27. Teams in all other groups will have matches on October October 23, 25 and 27.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification India schedule

14:30 IST, October 23: India vs Brunei Darussalam
14:30 IST, October 25: Turkmenistan vs India
18:30 IST, October 27: Thailand vs India

Thailand is the host to India's group, Group D. All matches will be played in Chonburi.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup India's best performance

India have qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup eight times. The Blue Colts have advanced to quarterfinals just twice in 2002 and 2018. These two quarter-final finishes remain India's best performances in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification live streaming

At the time of writing there was no information on where the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification tournament will be live streamed. In case of any new information, we will update this place.

