India At AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification: Groups, Format, Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

The road to qualification for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 has begun with 42 teams vying for the 15 remaining spots after the hosts Saudi Arabia have already locked one for themselves. (More Football News)
India are among the 42 teams in fray and the Blue Colts will be eyeing their fourth straight qualification to the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification tournament.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification groups
A total of 42 teams are participating in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification tournament. These 42 sides have been categorised into ten groups with three having five teams and other seven having four sides. Since, Lebanon withdrew from the tournament, Group H only has three teams.
India are in Group D alongside Thailand, Brunei and Turkmenistan.
Check out all the groups at AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification
Group A: Iran, Jordan (Host), Syria, Hong Kong, China, North Korea
Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia (Host), Philippines, Macau
Group C: South Korea, China (Host), Bahrain, Bhutan, Maldives
Group D: Thailand (Host), India, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan
Group E: Uzbekistan, Iraq, Chinese Taipei (Host), Palestine
Group F: Japan, Qatar (Host), Mongolia, Nepal
Group G: Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait (Host), Northern Mariana Islands
Group H: Malaysia, Laos (Host), United Arab Emirates,
Lebanon
Group I: Yemen, Vietnam (Host), Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar
Group J: Tajikistan, Oman, Singapore (Host), Guam
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification format
Teams will play once against every other competitor in their group. The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams among all groups will advance to the main tournament.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification schedule
Teams in Group A, B and C will have matches on October 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27. Teams in all other groups will have matches on October October 23, 25 and 27.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification India schedule
14:30 IST, October 23: India vs Brunei Darussalam
14:30 IST, October 25: Turkmenistan vs India
18:30 IST, October 27: Thailand vs India
Thailand is the host to India's group, Group D. All matches will be played in Chonburi.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup India's best performance
India have qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup eight times. The Blue Colts have advanced to quarterfinals just twice in 2002 and 2018. These two quarter-final finishes remain India's best performances in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification live streaming
At the time of writing there was no information on where the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualification tournament will be live streamed. In case of any new information, we will update this place.