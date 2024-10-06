AFC Women's Champion League: Odisha FC Thrashed 0-17 By Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds

Indian outfit Odisha FC were thumped 0-17 by their Japanese counterparts Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25 Group Stage opening fixture at the Thong Nhat Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)
The Red Diamonds showed their class and maturity against Odisha FC as they outclassed Odisha FC in all parts of the game.
The Japanese side toyed with the Indian side that saw the latter shipped in goals left, right and center. If it wasn't for the goalkeeper Shreya Hooda's reflex saves, the Indian side would have lost by a bigger margin.
Odisha FC's thumping leaves them with a mountain to climb in the coming group games as they look to progress further in the AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25 tournament.
Urawa Red Diamonds are one of the favourites to win the tournament and their performance showed why they will be a tough team to beat in the coming matches.
Odisha FC will look to regroup and bounce back in the tournament when they face Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC on Wednesday.