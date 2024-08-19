Football

India 1-0 Bhutan, SAFF Under-20 Championship Group B: IND Win Campaign Opener In Nepal

Monirul Molla scored in the 37th minute, but a subsequent scuffle between players of both teams resulted in three red cards -- two for India and one for Bhutan

Monirul-Molla-india-u20-footballer-saff-championship-aiff-photo
India's Monirul Molla (right) in action during the SAFF U-20 Championship game against Bhutan. Photo: AIFF Media
info_icon

Reduced to nine men in the 69th minute, India battled to a 1-0 victory over Bhutan to begin their SAFF U20 Championship Group B campaign in Lalitpur, Nepal on Monday. (More Football News)

After Monirul Molla's headed goal in the 37th minute, India were looking to take control of the match by widening the gap, but a scuffle between players of both teams resulted in three red cards -- two for India and one for Bhutan -- which threatened to change the complexion of the game.

Despite Bhutan creating plenty of pressure in the remainder of the match by capitalising on their one-man advantage, the Indians kept them at bay and came out with all three points.

India got on the front foot from the get-go, taking control of possession and playing with a high backline as Bhutan settled deep in their third.

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata. - PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
AIFF's New Secretary General Anilkumar Says Priority Will Be Improvement In Quality Of Football

BY PTI

Gurnaj Singh Grewal attempted India's first shot as he intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Lhocho Nima and pulled the trigger from more than 40 yards out. But Nima backtracked in time and collected the ball.

India looked dangerous from set-pieces, particularly with Kelvin Singh Taorem's curling deliveries. In the 14th minute, he whipped in a free-kick which was met by Thomas Cherian in the six-yard box but he could only send his glancing header wide.

On a rare foray forward, Bhutan registered their first shot of the match when captain Pema Zangpo was fouled by Cherian near the by-line. From the resulting free-kick, Zangpo set up Jignam Dorji, whose first-time shot was blocked by Manjot Singh Dhami.

With Bhutan cramping out spaces through the middle, India resorted to long-range attempts as well. Kelvin went for a spectacular shot from 35 yards but ballooned it way over the crossbar.

Korou Singh Thingujam's dipping shot five minutes later was slightly better, but it missed the target by a few inches.

Sensing a glorious opportunity, Korou burst into the box from the right and went for a low strike but it missed the far post by merely a few inches after being deflected by Kinley Penjoy.

Finally, India's breakthrough arrived from a Kelvin corner in the 37th minute. Monirul Molla rose highest to meet his looping delivery and accurately headed it into the bottom corner to put the Blue Colts 1-0 up.

Kelvin's corners continued to trouble Bhutan in the second half too.

But, in a startling turn of events, Bhutan's Kinley Gyeltshen and India's Pramveer and Vanlalpeka Guite, who hadn't even touched the ball after coming on, were shown red cards following a scuffle in the 69th minute.

India were reduced to nine men for the remainder of the match, while Bhutan had 10 players. In the very next minute, Molla paced from the halfway line to the Bhutan box, dodging past several yellow shirts but was eventually thwarted by Nima in a one-on-one situation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  2. Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy
  3. West Indies To Rest Andre Russell And Jason Holder For South Africa T20 Series
  4. Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Remaining Rounds, schedule, When, Where To Watch
  5. Jalal Yunus Resigns As BCB Director Following Change In Bangladesh Government
Football News
  1. Liverpool's Diogo Jota Confident Of Thriving In Central Striker Role Under Arne Slot
  2. Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Bids Farewell to National Team After 94 Impressive Caps
  3. AIFF's New Secretary General Anilkumar Says Priority Will Be Improvement In Quality Of Football
  4. Liverpool 2-0 Ipswich Town: Gary Neville Hails Arne Slot For 'Clinical And Brutal' Tactics In Victory
  5. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Bemoans 'Lack Of Balance' In Opening Draw
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: CRPF Jawan Killed During Encounter In Udhampur; Search Op Launched
  2. Congress Accuses BJP Govt Of Handing Out Jobs To RSS Supporters Via Lateral Entry Into Bureaucracy
  3. ‘No Action Till..’: High Court Relief For Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam
  4. Choreographer Tries To Rape Woman In Bengaluru, Friends Save Her Using SOS Alert
  5. The Great Himalayan Disaster
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  2. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  3. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  4. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  5. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
World News
  1. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  2. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  3. Russia-Ukraine War Latest: Families With Children Told To Flee Pokrovsk
  4. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  5. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign