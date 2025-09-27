India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match

India, Bangladesh both unbeaten in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 so far
Blue Colts gunning for India's 11th SAFF men's youth championship trophy
Final to be live streamed in India
An unbeaten India take on a similarly undefeated Bangladesh in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo (Sri Lanka) on Saturday (September 27, 2025). Watch the under-17 Asian football match live online.
The Blue Colts have secured four wins from as many matches in the lead-up to the summit clash. Their most recent victory was a decisive 3-0 win over Nepal in the semi-finals.
The goals in that match came from Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, Azlaan Shah Kh, and Diamond Singh Thokchom. This result ensured that India, the reigning champions, remain on course to defend their crown and potentially secure an 11th SAFF men's youth championship trophy.
Their latest triumph was a commanding 3-0 victory over Nepal in the semi-finals, with goals from Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, Azlaan Shah Kh, and Diamond Singh Thokchom. The result ensured that the reigning champions stay on track to defend their title and potentially add an 11th SAFF men's youth title to their collection.
Their opponent Bangladesh reached the final after defeating Pakistan 2-0 in their semi-final. They have also beaten both Nepal and Sri Lanka 4-0 during the group stage and have yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Bangladesh’s squad features eight players from last year’s U17 team that finished runners-up to India in Bhutan, while India has only one returning player, Azlaan Shah Kh. For the other 22 Indian players, this is their first experience at an international tournament.
Bibiano Fernandes, head coach of the India U17 team, has been instrumental in guiding the squad to success and has already secured four SAFF youth titles as a coach. Fernandes expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance against Nepal, particularly their composure during challenging moments in the second half.
He stated ahead of the final, "Nepal pushed us hard, and it was a real test for the boys. What impressed me most was the way they kept their composure in difficult moments and found a way to get the result. That shows the character of this team."
Team captain Wangkhem Denny Singh discussed India's approach to countering Bangladesh’s physical style of play with intelligence and quick thinking. "Bangladesh play a very physical style of football, and we’ve had the chance to watch and analyse their matches. They have the edge, with our squad having only one player who has played before. But while they bring physicality, our response will be to outthink them on the pitch," said Denny.
India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final be played?
The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 6pm IST.
Where will the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.