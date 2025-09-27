India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match

Their opponent Bangladesh reached the final after defeating Pakistan 2-0 in their semi-final. They have also beaten both Nepal and Sri Lanka 4-0 during the group stage and have yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Bangladesh’s squad features eight players from last year’s U17 team that finished runners-up to India in Bhutan, while India has only one returning player, Azlaan Shah Kh. For the other 22 Indian players, this is their first experience at an international tournament.