India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AFG Match

  • India must win to secure playoff qualification; a draw may suffice if Iran beat Tajikistan

  • Afghanistan are on a six-match winless streak but still have a mathematical chance

  • Mercurial Sandesh Jhingan's injury leaves India vulnerable in defence

  • India lead Afghanistan 13-2 in 22 head-to-head meetings, but lost 2-1 in Guwahati last year

  • Match kicks off at 5:30 PM IST, and live streaming available on FanCode

India take on Afghanistan in their must-win final Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan, on Thursday (September 4). Watch the India vs Afghanistan football match today live.

With both teams still in contention for progression to the knock-outs, the stakes are clear. India must beat Afghanistan to secure a spot in the third-place playoff, while a draw could also suffice if Tajikistan fail to beat overwhelming favourites Iran.

Afghanistan also need a win and a favourable result in the Tajikistan vs Iran match. They have lost both their matches so far and are on a six-game winless streak, stretching back to November last year.

Under new manager Khalid Jamil, the Blue Tigers started their maiden campaign on a positive note with a 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan. But they were blanked 3-0 by a much superior Iranian side. India will be without key defender Sandesh Jhingan due to an injury.

These outings are a part of India's preparations for the two Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore next month.

India Vs Afghanistan, Football Head-To-Head Record

Historically, India have dominated this fixture, winning 13 of their previous 22 meetings, with Afghanistan managing just two victories. However, one of those came last year in Guwahati, a 2-1 upset during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

India's last win against Afghanistan in June 2022, a 2-1 victory in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kolkata, thanks to goals from Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad.

India Vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played at the Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Where to watch the India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live online in India?

The India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?

The India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

