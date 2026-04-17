India U17 0-3 Russia U17, Women's Friendly: Young Tigresses End Sochi Campaign With Third Defeat

India U17 vs Russia U17, Women's Friendly: India U17 ended their Sochi tour with a 3‑0 defeat to Russia in the FIFA Women's U17 friendly series, as preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 continue

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India were reduced to 10 players when Julan Nongmaithem was sent off in the 82nd minute
The India U17 women's football team starting the third women's international friendly against Russia on April 17, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India U17 lost 3‑0 to Russia in their third and final women’s friendly in Sochi

  • Valeria Menyailova scored in the 46th minute, followed by Polina Frolova in the 80th and Anna Bykhanova in stoppage time

  • India were reduced to 10 players when Julan Nongmaithem was sent off in the 82nd minute

The India U17 women’s team ended its Sochi campaign with a third loss to Russia in as many friendlies.

After a goalless first half, Russia took the lead in the 46th minute through Valeria Menyailova, before Polina Frolova doubled the advantage in the 80th. Substitute Anna Bykhanova added the third in stoppage time (90+2') to seal the result.

India were reduced to 10 players in the 82nd minute when Julan Nongmaithem was shown a second yellow and sent off.

India used the three-match series as part of their preparations for next month's AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026.

India had earlier lost 0-4 in the opening match and 0-3 in the second friendly.

India will face Australia (May 2), Japan (May 5) and Lebanon in Group B of the AFC event in Suzhou, China.

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