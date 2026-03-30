India At AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Joakim Alexandersson Names 23-Member Squad

India, who qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup after 20 years, will begin their campaign with a match against Japan on April 2, followed by games against Australia on April 5 and Chinese Taipei on April 8

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India At AFC U20 Womens Asian Cup 2026: Joakim Alexandersson Names 23-Member Squad
The India U20 women's football team trains along with coach Joakim Alexandersson. Photo: AIFF
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Summary of this article

  • Indian U20 women's team arrived in Bangkok on March 20 to acclimatise

  • Travelling contingent comprised 24 players, with defender Alka Indwar now released

  • India to face Japan in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup campaign opener

Indian U20 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson on Monday named a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

India, who qualified for the tournament after 20 years, will begin their campaign with a match against Japan on April 2 at the Thammasat Stadium, followed by matches against Australia on April 5 and Chinese Taipei on April 8.

The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams among all three groups will make it to the quarter-finals.

Further, the four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The Young Tigresses arrived in Bangkok on March 20, and had 13 days to acclimatise to the local conditions. The travelling contingent comprised 24 players, with defender Alka Indwar now released as Alexandersson finalised his 23-player squad for the final tournament.

India had begun their current training camp in Bengaluru in January after the conclusion of the first phase of the IWL. Later, they had a one-month camp in Sweden, where they played five friendly matches against the senior teams of Swedish club sides.

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After their return from Scandinavia, the Young Tigresses continued training in Kolkata before heading to the Thailand capital.

India's 23-member squad for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026: Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

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