Serie A Transfers: Samuel Iling-Junior Joins Bologna On Season-long Loan From Aston Villa

The 20-year-old joined the Villans at the start of July as part of a double transfer from Juventus with Enzo Barrenechea for a combined £18.6million.
However, he has not featured in either of Villa's matchday squads since the start of the Premier League season, with Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers preferred in the wide areas.
Iling-Junior made 27 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season, scoring once and registering two assists, helping the club to win the Coppa Italia in May.
Bologna are yet to win this season in Serie A, drawing with Udinese and losing to Napoli, but are set to compete in the Champions League, having qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1964.