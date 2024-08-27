Football

Juventus Sign Francisco Conceicao On Loan From Porto

Conceicao also has six caps for Portugal since being given his debut in March, scoring the winner in his country's first Euro 2024 group stage match against Czechia

Juventus Francisco Conceicao Porto
Francisco Conceicao joins Juventus.
info_icon

Juventus have completed the loan signing of Francisco Conceicao from Porto. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old recorded eight goals and eight assists in all competitions for the Portuguese club last season.

Conceicao also has six caps for Portugal since being given his debut in March, scoring the winner in his country's first Euro 2024 group stage match against Czechia.

Among forwards in the Primeira Liga last term, Conceicao was third for successful dribbles, with 67, behind only Helio Varela (73) and Viktor Gyokeres (68).

Conceicao began his career at Porto, before moving to Ajax in the summer of 2022 after they triggered his release clause.

Juventus coach Thiago Motta - null
Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta

BY Stats Perform

Having struggled to adjust to the Dutch game, scoring just once in 23 league games, Conceicao was loaned back to Porto last season, with the loan becoming permanent in April.

He is Juve's second signing in quick succession, with Nicolas Gonzalez having completed his switch from Fiorentina on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lauren Filer Misses Out As England Announce ICC Women's T20 World Cup Squad
  2. Nepal Express Heartfelt Gratitude To BCCI For CWC League 2 Preparatory Camp In Bengaluru
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  4. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  5. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
Football News
  1. As Vinicius Junior Emerges As Ballon D'or Favourite, His 'Confidence' Grows
  2. Juventus Sign Francisco Conceicao On Loan From Porto
  3. Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup: Eddie Howe Announces Sandro Tonali's Return
  4. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
  5. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, Cop Injured
  2. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates
  5. Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
  2. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  3. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  4. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  5. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
World News
  1. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
  2. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  3. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  4. Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
  5. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, Cop Injured
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day