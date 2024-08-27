Juventus Sign Francisco Conceicao On Loan From Porto

The 21-year-old recorded eight goals and eight assists in all competitions for the Portuguese club last season.
Conceicao also has six caps for Portugal since being given his debut in March, scoring the winner in his country's first Euro 2024 group stage match against Czechia.
Among forwards in the Primeira Liga last term, Conceicao was third for successful dribbles, with 67, behind only Helio Varela (73) and Viktor Gyokeres (68).
Conceicao began his career at Porto, before moving to Ajax in the summer of 2022 after they triggered his release clause.
Having struggled to adjust to the Dutch game, scoring just once in 23 league games, Conceicao was loaned back to Porto last season, with the loan becoming permanent in April.
He is Juve's second signing in quick succession, with Nicolas Gonzalez having completed his switch from Fiorentina on Sunday.