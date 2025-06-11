Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Sergej Jakirovic as the club's new head coach.
The Bosnian is the fourth different coach to take charge of the Tigers in just over a year, and has signed a two-year deal at MKM Stadium.
Jakirovic succeeds Ruben Selles, who was sacked after Hull narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship due to a superior goal difference on the final day of the season.
A league title winner in Bosnia and Croatia, the 48-year-old was most recently in charge of Turkish side Kayserispor, whom he left by mutual consent on Sunday after Hull "agreed a settlement" for him to take over the Tigers.
"After a thorough and extensive recruitment process, we are delighted to secure the services of Sergej," chairman Acun Illicali said of Jakirovic, who has also managed the likes of Maribor, Zrinjski Mostar and Dinamo Zagreb.
"We believe in the football that he will bring to the MKM Stadium for us and, importantly, he has proven himself to be a winner throughout his career."