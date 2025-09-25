Phil Foden scored a goal and provided an assist for Man City
Manchester City won 2-0 against Huddersfield Town in EFL Cup
City controlled the match despite past EFL Cup struggles
Phil Foden registered a goal and an assist as Manchester City earned a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Foden scored a wonderful opener in the first half before turning provider for Savinho to make it 2-0 with 16 minutes to play, as Pep Guardiola's team held their League One opponents at arm's length at the Accu Stadium.
City dominated possession in the early stages without truly threatening Lee Nicholls' goal, but the Huddersfield goalkeeper had to pick the ball out of his net in the 18th minute.
Foden played a neat one-two with debutant Divine Mukasa on the edge of the area, then arrowed a left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner.
City struggled to carve out clear-cut chances for the remainder of the first half, though they should have doubled their lead when Nico O'Reilly burst through on goal in the 53rd minute, only to see his clipped effort smothered by Nicholls.
Zepiqueno Redmond then volleyed over the crossbar at the other end, but City got their second goal in the 74th minute, with Savinho thrashing an effort in off the underside of the bar after Foden found him on the left side of the area.
Huddersfield almost teed up a grandstand finish when Cameron Ashia's curling effort hit the inside of the post with James Trafford beaten, but that was the only close call for City.
Data Debrief: City stop EFL Cup rot
City were once dominant in the EFL Cup, lifting the trophy in four consecutive seasons between 2017-18 and 2020-21.
However, City had lost their touch in the competition in recent years, losing three of their last four EFL Cup matches going into Wednesday's game – as many defeats as they suffered in their first 29 games in the competition under Guardiola (22 wins, five draws).
But Foden's strike settled any potential nerves, and the England international managed three shots, created three chances and played 38 of his 66 passes in the final third before being substituted in the 77th minute.
There was also a promising first appearance for Mukasa, with the 18-year-old leading all players on the pitch for shots (six) and shots inside the area (five), also laying on an assist and completing 26 of his 29 passes.