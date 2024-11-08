Head Coach Enzo Maresca Thrilled With 'Serious' Chelsea After Conference League Romp

Enzo Maresca was thrilled with the "serious" performance Chelsea put in during their 8-0 drubbing of Armenian minnows Noah in the Europa Conference League. (More Football News)
Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku scored twice at Stamford Bridge, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi and Mykhailo Mudryk also got themselves on the scoresheet.
The Blues were six goals to the good by half-time, the biggest advantage by an English side at the break of a major European game since Derby County were winning 9-0 against Finn Harps in the 1976-77 UEFA Cup.
Chelsea are also top of the 36-team league table on goal difference, having scored 16 times in their three matches in the competition so far.
Maresca was impressed by the way his side ensured there was no slacking against evidently inferior opposition.
"I think the players showed how professional and serious they are. It is very easy to sleep in these kind of games," Maresca said after the game.
"Football is full of surprises. It was to show how serious we are, how professional. They showed that and it's an important message for all of us.
"In the first five minutes, we conceded a chance. You have to be focused. The way to show respect to them, don't underestimate them.
"Football is full of these kind of surprises. We don't need that."
Speaking to TNT Sports, Maresca was especially pleased considering he once again made wholesale changes from the side ordinarily seen in the Premier League.
"Very impressed, especially because we are trying to change players every game. It works well," he added.
"We have good players, and we want them to get minutes. Some of them play in the conference, some in the Premier League, but all of them want to play every game."
The Stamford Bridge faithful could be heard chanting 'we want 10' during the game, but centre-back Adarabioyo was equally delighted with the clean sheet.
"I didn't [know fans were chanting 'we want 10']. Didn't manage 10 but a great result," he told TNT Sports.
"Concentration is key to make sure we have the clean sheet at the end of the game and we managed to do so. I've been thinking I needed a goal soon, so very happy to get one.
"Never take your foot off the gas. We just kept going. Set out for the clean sheet and we managed to get that. We haven't had one for a while."
Up next for Chelsea is a return to Premier League action, hoping to carry the momentum for their convincing triumph against an out of sorts Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.