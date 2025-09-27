Harry Kane Surpasses Ronaldo And Haaland In Hitting Bayern Munich Century

Harry Kane hit his milestone goal for Bayern on Friday in their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen, finishing past Karl Hein in the 65th minute following good work from Luis Diaz




  • Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday

  • Harry Kane scored twice to complete 100 goals in 104 games for Bayern

  • Kane broke the record of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to become quickest to 100 goals for a team in Europe's top five leagues

Harry Kane has surpassed a joint record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, after bringing up his 100th goal for Bayern Munich.

Kane hit his milestone goal for Bayern on Friday in their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen, finishing past Karl Hein in the 65th minute following good work from Luis Diaz. 

The England captain, who joined Bayern in 2023, has hit a century of goals for the Bundesliga giants in just 104 matches across all competitions.

That is the quickest a player has hit the landmark for a team in Europe's top five leagues on record. 

Ronaldo, who scored his 100th Real Madrid goal in August 2011, and Haaland, who hit a ton of Manchester City goals in September 2024, each did so in 105 matches.

Here, we break down Kane's century of Bayern strikes.

Kane's ton in numbers

Kane has outperformed his 79.9 expected goals (xG) while at Bayern, averaging a goal every 85.7 minutes.

He has scored 27 penalties, with 92 of his goals coming from inside the box and eight coming from outside.

Kane has scored 19 headers, with 66 goals coming from his right foot and 15 with his left. He has a 25.6% shot conversion rate, while he has netted 10 hat-tricks and 17 braces.

The 32-year-old has been in extraordinary form this campaign, already scoring 18 goals and registering 22 goal involvements, leading Europe's top five leagues on both counts.

His goals this season have come from just 10.2 xG, with his +7.8 over-performance demonstrating the high calibre of his finishing.

In scoring a hat-trick against Hoffenheim last week, Kane netted his ninth in the Bundesliga in just his 67th match in the competition. He managed eight Premier League hat-tricks for Tottenham in 320 top-flight games.

Kane led the Bundesliga scoring charts in both 2023-24 and 2024-25, becoming the first player to do so in their first two seasons in the competition.

In total, 72 of Kane's goals for Bayern have come in the Bundesliga.

He has netted 21 times in the Champions League for Bayern, helping himself to three goals in both the DFB-Pokal and the Club World Cup, while he has scored once in the DFL-Supercup.

Kane's favourite opponents

Kane has found the net against every team he has faced in the Bundesliga, though there are a couple of sides who will be particularly sick of the sight of Bayern's number nine.

He has scored seven times each against Stuttgart and Bayern's Bavarian rivals Augsburg, having faced both clubs on five occasions during his time in Germany.

Kane has plundered six goals against each of RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, and five against Holstein Kiel and Bochum.

Of the teams he has faced at least twice while at Bayern, Kane's best minutes-per-goal ratio is against Holstein Kiel (29.6).

How does Kane match up against Haaland?

While all competition data for Ronaldo's first 100 goals at Madrid is not available, we can analyse how Kane's record matches up against Haaland, who scored his 100th Man City goal just over a year ago.

Haaland’s first 100 goals at City came from 88.8 xG, suggesting Kane's finishing is actually better than the level the Norway star was displaying at that time.

Their minutes-per-goal ratios are similar, with Haaland netting every 85 minutes across his first 100 goals for Pep Guardiola's team.

Haaland converted 18 penalties in that time, netting 94 goals from inside the box and six from outside the area.

Of Haaland's goals, 12 were headers, while 14 came with his right foot and 73 with his left, and he averaged a 25.7% shot conversion rate – an extremely similar figure to Kane's.

Haaland helped himself to 11 hat-tricks in that span - just one more than Kane - and 15 braces, one fewer than the Bayern star. 

Kane's long-term future in Germany was called into question this week, with a release clause reportedly present in his contract and Premier League interest in his services certain.

But the England international has already made a stunning impact during his short time in Bavaria, and Bayern will hope there is much more still to come.

