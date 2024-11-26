Football

Harry Kane Blames Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo For Number Nine Shortage

Kane has made his own case for being listed among the best in the number nine role

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Harry Kane cristiano ronaldo
Harry Kane believes the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has led to a decline of number nines in football
info_icon

Harry Kane has blamed the influence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the lack of current number nines in the game. (More Football News)

He credits the two footballing behemoths for encouraging new players to be wingers rather than taking up the traditional striker role.

Kane has made his own case for being listed among the best in the number nine role. He netted his 50th goal in the Bundesliga in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Augsburg last week, reaching the milestone in just 43 appearances.

It smashed the previous record of 50 set by Erling Haaland during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe is yet to truly fire on all cylinders for Madrid - null
Mbappe Must Improve To 'Follow Ronaldo's Path' At Madrid, Says France World Cup Winner Candela

BY Stats Perform

"The game is changing a little bit. The way coaching is now [means] a lot of players grow up wanting to be wingers,” Kane told TNT Sport Brazil.

"I think Messi and Cristiano dominated for a long, long time playing off the wings. I think a lot of players wanted to watch them.

"When I was growing up, I had some of the best strikers in the world [to watch], so I wanted to be a number nine.

"That’s just the way football goes. I think, tactically, some managers play with a false nine, or a nine-and-a-half or 10 position.

"But for sure, when I was growing up at number nine, there were some incredible players."

Kane certainly took note, becoming a complete striker. Of Kane's 50 Bundesliga goals, 10 have come from penalties, while 32 of them have been with his right foot, nine with his left and nine with his head.

info_icon

He is also the quickest Bayern player to hit 50 league goals for the club, surpassing Robert Lewandowski's previous record of 64 games by a staggering 21 matches.

The England captain, who is preparing for a Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, drew particular inspiration from Brazilian great Ronaldo.

"I think we’re totally different players in the way we play, but ultimately, the way he used to finish was as good as anyone, as well as the way he moved with the ball,” Kane added.

"His dribbling ability. His movement. I think he was as good as anyone in the world. He had a lot more ability than me if I’m totally honest. He had good pace as well.

"But for me growing up, I tried to watch all the best strikers in the world, and he was in his prime at the time.

"It was a joy to watch him, and it’s been nice to score a few goals myself and take a few bits from his game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
  2. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  3. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
  4. Maharashtra New CM Highlights: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  5. Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here