Girona Vs Leganes, La Liga: Michel Says Hosts Will Improve When Injured Players Return

Girona find themselves 13th in the La Liga standings after 11 games this season, but have been hit with several injuries to a plethora of first-team starters

Girona coach Michel
Michel is confident Girona will be better once their injured players return
Girona head coach Michel insisted that his side will rediscover the form that earned them Champions League football last season once their injured players return. (More Football News)

The likes of Oriol Romeu, Jhon Solis, Portu, Yaser Asprilla, Ivan Martin, Abel Ruiz, Viktor Tsygankov, Pau Lopez, Cristhian Stuani and Yangel Herrera have all missed significant amounts of game time already this term. 

Michel, however, is expected to welcome Romeu, Stuani and Herrera back into the side for the visit of Leganes, who are one place below them in the table. 

But the Girona head coach insisted he would not rush players back into first-team action, but is hoping to welcome more of his injury absentees back for their Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven next week. 

"I am a realistic person and I look ahead. I have no doubt that when the injured recover, the team will be fine and will play well," Michel said. 

"I can't predict what people think. We will be a competitive team that can beat anyone.

"Stuani, Romeu and Herrera are back. Jastin and Tsygankov are not far away and Lopez might be available for Tuesday's (Champions League) game against PSV.

"You have players who are close to returning, but we want them to recover well and to be really ready..."

Girona are without a win in consecutive games in LaLiga, but did get themselves a much-needed victory in the Copa del Rey, sweeping aside CD Extremadura 4-0. 

And that will give them confidence of returning to winning ways in the league, and they boast an impressive record against this weekend's opponents. 

They have not lost any of their four matches against Leganes in the league (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet in all of them. 

