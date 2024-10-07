Football

Girona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Inaki Williams Shares Blame As The Lions Miss Three Penalties Against Gironistes

With Williams' miss not officially counting due to the retake, Athletic became the first side in La Liga to miss two penalties in one match since Real Madrid in 2022

Inaki-Williams
Inaki Williams cut a frustrated figure after his side's penalty failures
Inaki Williams acknowledged Athletic Bilbao missing three penalties against Girona cannot happen in LaLiga, while taking the blame for his part in the disappointment. (More Football News)

Alex Berenguer was denied by Paulo Gazzaniga in the first half from 12 yards, with Williams then denied in the second period by the Girona goalkeeper on Sunday.

Gazzaniga was adjudged to have stepped off his line too early for the Williams spot-kick save, though the former Tottenham man then saved from Ander Herrera's retaken penalty.

In a remarkable turn of fate, Cristhian Stuani converted a 99th-minute penalty for the visiting Girona to snatch a 2-1 victory, much to the dismay of Athletic winger Williams.

La Liga: Inaki Williams Signs Nine-Year Deal With Athletic Bilbao

BY Outlook Web Bureau

"There are no excuses, we missed three penalties. I plead absolutely guilty, we can't miss three penalties. This can't happen in LaLiga," a frustrated Williams said.

With Williams' miss not officially counting due to the retake, Athletic became the first side in La Liga to miss two penalties in one match since Real Madrid in 2022.

It was also the first time this century that the Basque club have suffered such a feat in the competition, solely down to the heroic exploits of Gazzaniga.

"I'm happy for the three points the team got. I don't remember another match like this," Gazzaniga said.

"Again, I would like to highlight the work of the team because without them it wouldn't have been possible.

"We were studying the penalties with the goalkeeping coach and this time it worked out well."

Girona's victory ended a four-match winless run in LaLiga heading into the October international break.

