Gilbertson Sangma Obituary: 'Assam’s Pele' Passes Away At 70

The All India Football Federation condoled the passing of former India forward Gilbertson Sangma, “Assam’s Pele,” who died at 70. He represented India in 1975 at the Marah Halim Cup, earning three caps, and was a consistent performer for Assam in the Santosh Trophy

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Gilbertson Sangma Obituary: Assam’s Pele Passes Away At 70
The All India Football Federation on Monday mourned the passing of former India forward Gilbertson Sangma. Photo: X/@Assam_DSYW
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Summary of this article

  • The All India Football Federation mourned Gilbertson Sangma, “Assam’s Pele,” who died at 70

  • He debuted for India in 1975 at the Marah Halim Cup, earning three caps

  • Represented Assam in the Santosh Trophy (1972–80), scoring four goals

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday condoled the death of former India forward Gilbertson Sangma, often referred to as "Assam's Pele".

Sangma, who died in Guwahati on April 3, was 70.

A forward of repute from Assam, Sangma represented India at the international level in 1975. He made his senior national team debut against Indonesia on April 17, 1975, in the Marah Halim Cup in Jakarta.

Sangma, who had been unwell for the last couple of years due to age-related ailments, went on to earn three caps for India, all of which came during the same tournament.

At the domestic level, Sangma was a consistent performer for Assam in the Santosh Trophy from 1972 to 1980, scoring four goals in the competition during his appearances for the state side.

At the club level, he represented Assam Police from 1972 to 1982 and was part of the team that won the Bordoloi Trophy in 1981. Sangma scored the decisive goal in the final against Dempo, sealing the title for his side.

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"The AIFF joins the Indian football fraternity in mourning the loss of Gilbertson Sangma and honours his contributions to the sport," the national federation said in a statement.

He is widely regarded as the finest footballer to emerge from Assam.

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