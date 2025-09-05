Football Transfers 2025: Geyoro Joins London City From PSG In World-Record Deal

Football Transfers: Geyoro Joins London City From PSG In World-Record Deal

The fee beats the previous record of £1.1m ($1.5m) paid for Lizbeth Ovalle by Orlando Pride to Tigres last month.

London City Lionesses have signed Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal reportedly worth £1.4m (€1.6m).

It also betters the £1m fee Arsenal spent to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool, which had set the record back in July.

Geyoro is London City's 16th signing of a busy transfer window, with the Women's Super League newcomers bolstering their squad in the hopes of staying in the top-flight.

The 28-year-old joined PSG in 2012 at the age of 15, going through the ranks at the academy before making her senior debut in 2014.

She made 270 appearances for PSG in all competitions, scoring 53 goals, with 40 of those coming in the Premiere Ligue, and helped the club to the league title in 2020-21.

Geyoro also won three Coupe de France titles, and finished as a runner-up in the Women's Champions League twice, in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Last season, Geyoro netted six league goals in 19 starts, scoring with a quarter of her overall shots (24). She also had the joint-most assists among PSG players (four).

The France international has made 103 appearances for her country, scoring 22 goals, including two at Euro 2025.

Geyoro was not London City's only deadline day signing, following Barcelona's Jana Fernandez into the club.

The Lionesses' first WSL match is against Arsenal on Saturday, though Geyoro will likely have to wait for her debut, which could come against Manchester United on September 14.

