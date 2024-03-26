Germany Vs Netherlands, International Friendly Live streaming: When, Where To Watch GER Vs NED On TV And Online

Julian Nagelsmann managed Germany will look to make it two-in-two when they welcome the Dutch at Deutsche Bank Park in an international friendly on Tuesday (Wednesday, 1:15 AM IST). (More Football News)
The Germans have automatically qualified for the Euros as they are the host nation. However, there were some questions and doubts raised when Germany lost games under the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach.
However, their recent win over France will have uplifted the morale and confidence in the camp as they welcome the high-flying Netherlands. The Dutch defeated Scotland 4-0 in their previous fixture, and will be tough nut to crack for the Germans at home.
The fixture has historically been an exciting and thrilling encounter between two sides who have had some top notch players going head-to-head.
When and where will the Germany vs Netherlands be played out?
The international friendly football match between Germany and Netherlands will be played on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 07:45 PM (GMT); Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 01:15 AM (IST) at Deutsche Bank Park.
Where can one watch the live telecast of Germany vs Netherlands in India?
The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Sony Sports Network.
Where and how to live stream Germany vs Netherlands in India?
You can live stream the match between Germany and Netherlands on SonyLiv app and website.