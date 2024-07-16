Declan Rice thanked outgoing England boss Gareth Southgate for "memories that will stay with me forever". (More Football News)
Southgate announced on Tuesday he would step down as the Three Lions' head coach following their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.
It was a second successive run to the European Championship final the 53-year-old had overseen since replacing Sam Allardyce in September 2016, while also guiding England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
Rice has earned all 58 of his Three Lions caps under Southgate since making his debut in 2019, while playing in every game at each of the last three major tournaments.
"Thank you gaffer. It's been a privilege to play for England under your guidance," the Arsenal midfielder posted on his Instagram story. "Memories that will stay with me forever. All the best in your next adventure."
Jordan Pickford also made his senior international bow under Southgate in 2017, and was an ever-present in goal at all four major tournaments since.
"Completely gutted. This will hurt for a while," the Everton goalkeeper wrote on Instagram in his first post since Sunday's final.
"Appreciate everyone who supported us during the tournament and I’d like to thank all my teammates and staff for their work throughout.
"I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth."