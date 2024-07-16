Football

Southgate Quits As England Manager: Rice, Pickford Lead Tributes To Outgoing Boss

Declan Rice has earned all 58 of his England caps under Gareth Southgate since making his debut in 2019, while playing in every game at each of the last three major tournaments

Declan Rice thanked the outgoing England boss.
info_icon

Declan Rice thanked outgoing England boss Gareth Southgate for "memories that will stay with me forever". (More Football News)

Southgate announced on Tuesday he would step down as the Three Lions' head coach following their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

It was a second successive run to the European Championship final the 53-year-old had overseen since replacing Sam Allardyce in September 2016, while also guiding England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Rice has earned all 58 of his Three Lions caps under Southgate since making his debut in 2019, while playing in every game at each of the last three major tournaments.

"Thank you gaffer. It's been a privilege to play for England under your guidance," the Arsenal midfielder posted on his Instagram story. "Memories that will stay with me forever. All the best in your next adventure."

Jordan Pickford also made his senior international bow under Southgate in 2017, and was an ever-present in goal at all four major tournaments since.

"Completely gutted. This will hurt for a while," the Everton goalkeeper wrote on Instagram in his first post since Sunday's final.

"Appreciate everyone who supported us during the tournament and I’d like to thank all my teammates and staff for their work throughout.

"I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MAX60: New York Strikers Announce Power-Packed Squad For Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  2. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: SCO Chase 124 For Much-Needed Victory
  3. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  4. ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test
  5. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'
  2. UEFA's Euro 2024 Team Of The Tournament: Rodri, Yamal Among Six Spain Players Named
  3. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: European Champions Chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' At Victory Parade
  4. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Rice, Pickford Lead Tributes To Outgoing Boss
  5. Hours After Euro 2024 Final Loss, Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  2. Day In Pics: July 16, 2024
  3. NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar And J'khand Over Stealing And Circulating Exam Paper
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
  5. New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  2. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  3. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  4. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  5. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
World News
  1. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  2. Germany: Former Rolls-Royce Design Head Ian Cameron Stabbed To Death At Residence In Bavaria
  3. Gaza War: 17 Dead After Israeli Airstrike In 'Safe Zone' In Khan Younis, Another UNRWA School Bombed
  4. Jay Slater Found: Spanish Police Find Body Of Missing British Teenager In Tenerife
  5. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest