Fulham Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Look To Seal Top Spot Against Goal-Shy Cottagers

EPL: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal against West Ham. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's Premier League 2025-26 fixture featuring Fulham against Arsenal that will be played at Craven Cottage in London, on Saturday, October 18. The Gunners and Fulham have faced 18 times, out of which the former have won 10 times and the Cottagers sealed just two matches. Meanwhile, six games ended in a draw. Catch FUL vs ARS play-by-play updates and reactions, right here

LIVE UPDATES

18 Oct 2025, 10:13:57 pm IST Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cottagers Corner A rare mistake in the midfield as Gabriel gives the ball away and Fulham surge forward with a rare attack and win a corner. Alex Iwobi swings in but Tom Cairney's sweet volley hits Martin Zubimendi. Fulham 0-0 Arsenal 12'

18 Oct 2025, 10:07:42 pm IST Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Great Start Great start to this game between the two sides. Arsenal have come out of the blocks and are attacking the Fulham goal but the hosts are now allowing any space in behind. Fulham 0-0 Arsenal 6'

18 Oct 2025, 10:02:24 pm IST Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Look To Topple City Man City are temporary at the top of the Premier League points table but an Arsenal victory could see Gunners take top spot. Fulham 0-0 Arsenal 2'

18 Oct 2025, 09:57:19 pm IST Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick-off Teams are inside the tunnel as we wait for kick-off for the London Derby between Fulham and Arsenal FC.

18 Oct 2025, 08:55:15 pm IST Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out Fulham starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Cairney, King, Wilson, Jimenez Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Reed, Bassey, Reed, Adama, Kusi-Asare, Kevin, Driop, Smith Rowe

Arsenal starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori,, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman