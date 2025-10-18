Fulham Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Look To Seal Top Spot Against Goal-Shy Cottagers

Fulham vs Arsenal Live, Premier League 2025-26: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal visit Fulham in matchweek 8 of the ongoing Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday, October 18. Catch FUL vs ARS play-by-play updates and reactions, right here

EPL: Arsenal vs West Ham United
EPL: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal against West Ham. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's Premier League 2025-26 fixture featuring Fulham against Arsenal that will be played at Craven Cottage in London, on Saturday, October 18. The Gunners and Fulham have faced 18 times, out of which the former have won 10 times and the Cottagers sealed just two matches. Meanwhile, six games ended in a draw. Catch FUL vs ARS play-by-play updates and reactions, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cottagers Corner

A rare mistake in the midfield as Gabriel gives the ball away and Fulham surge forward with a rare attack and win a corner. Alex Iwobi swings in but Tom Cairney's sweet volley hits Martin Zubimendi.

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal 12'

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Great Start

Great start to this game between the two sides. Arsenal have come out of the blocks and are attacking the Fulham goal but the hosts are now allowing any space in behind.

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal 6'

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Look To Topple City

Man City are temporary at the top of the Premier League points table but an Arsenal victory could see Gunners take top spot.

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal 2'

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick-off

Teams are inside the tunnel as we wait for kick-off for the London Derby between Fulham and Arsenal FC.

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Ange Postecoglou Sacked By Forest

Nottingham Forest fired manager Ange Postecoglou around 20 minutes after a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday and just 39 days after the Australian took over.

Postecoglou didn’t win any of his eight matches in charge after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo on Sept. 9 and owner Evangelos Marinakis made a ruthless call after Forest’s fourth straight loss in all competitions.

(AP)

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out

Fulham starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Cairney, King, Wilson, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Reed, Bassey, Reed, Adama, Kusi-Asare, Kevin, Driop, Smith Rowe


Arsenal starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori,, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

Fulham vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Preview

Welcome to Saturday's final Premier League fixture as the Gunners look to solidify their spot at the top the table, against Fulham in a London derby that can never be taken for granted.

Published At:
Tags

