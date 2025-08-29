Palace's draw meant they qualified for the group phase of UEFA Conference League draw
The Eagles had won the first leg 1-0
Palace are the current holders of FA Cup
Crystal Palace sealed their spot in the 2025-26 Conference League following a 1-0 aggregate win over Norwegian side Fredrikstad. The goalless draw in the second leg meant that Jean-Philippe Mateta's solitary goal in the first leg was the difference between the two sides over 180 minutes of football
The result means that Palace will host football in a major European club competition at Selhurst Park for the first time in their history.
In a game of few chances, the Eagles took control, dominating possession, but were limited to half-chances. Mateta and Jefferson Lerma both saw efforts comfortably saved by Martin Borsheim in the Fredrikstad goal during the first half.
Following the restart, both sides probed, but a lack of quality in the final third ensured that Oliver Glasner's side would progress through to the league stage of the competition with Fredrikstad posing them little trouble.
Despite a flurry of stoppage-time attempts from Fredrikstad, their profligacy haunted them, having gone 290 minutes across all competitions prior to Thursday's tie without a goal.
Data Debrief: Defensively solid Palace display
The Eagles restricted the hosts to an expected goals (xG) of just 0.25, while producing 0.91 of their own, allowing them just one effort on target. Despite enjoying the lion's share of the ball, Palace were dogged out of possession, winning 9 of their 15 attempted tackles.
Glasner's side were set up to absorb any Fredrikstad pressure, making 34 clearances to Fredrikstad's 20.
Marc Guehi, who has been tipped to leave South London with Liverpool reportedly interested, turned in a peerless display at the back. Racking up more touches (114) than any player on the pitch, completing 92 of his 96 passes, and making 21 passes in the final third, the England international was central to Palace's performance.