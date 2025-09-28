Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolves,English Premier League 2025-26: Spurs Manager Thomas Frank Calls EPL 'Relentless'

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was pleased with his side's first-half display but admitted the Premier League is "relentless" after Wolves took the lead in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolves,English Premier League 2025-26
Thomas Frank admits Premier League is 'relentless'
  • Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was pleased with his side’s first-half display but admitted the Premier League is "relentless"

  • Spurs drew with Wolves 1-1 on Sunday

  • The draw means that Tottenham have managed only three wins in their last 17 Premier League games at home

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was pleased with his side’s first-half display but admitted the Premier League is "relentless" after Wolves took the lead in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Santiago Bueno struck from close range to put the visitors ahead in the 54th minute, but Joao Palhinha’s stoppage-time finish salvaged a point for Spurs.

The draw means that Tottenham have managed only three wins in their last 17 Premier League games at home (D4 L10). Since that run began on November 10, 2024, against Ipswich Town, Spurs have collected just 13 points at home — the joint fewest of any ever-present side in that period, alongside West Ham.

Tottenham are now winless in their last six Premier League clashes with Wolves, recording four defeats and two draws during that run.

"First of all, I would love to win. The expectations beforehand are we're playing against a Wolves team which I clearly said before the game that we haven't been able to beat them last five times, now six, and that's disappointing," Frank said on the club's review show. 

"It also shows the Premier League is relentless, so difficult. You don't know what you're going to get.

"I'm happy with the first half. I felt that was a good performance, we were on top of the game, controlled it, gave nothing away, created two or three chances, disallowed goal, maybe a penalty.

"The second half, the start was okay, but after their goal, I felt we lost structure and coolness to get more on top of the game."

Palhinha's last-gasp equaliser ensured that Wolves remained without a win from their opening six Premier League games, rooting them to the foot of the table. 

"The effort and mentality, I need to praise the players for that. I think that was very important," Frank added. 

"It was also important that the fans kept pushing us forward. In the end, we get a deserved point and, yes, we'd love to win, but if we can't win, don't lose and keep a little bit of momentum."

Wolves rotated heavily, making nine changes to their starting XI from their previous Premier League outing — the most by any team between games in the competition (excluding opening-day fixtures) since Manchester United made 10 against them in May 2021.

"Football sometimes is not fair and in the last minute we conceded the goal. But keeping this spirit, playing in the way that we play in the second half, we will get our points," Vitor Pereira said. 

“We were the best team in the second half. In my opinion, we deserved to win, but that is football. I need to keep my balance because it is very difficult to concede a goal in the last minute, but football is what it is.”

