Forge FC Vs Tigres UANL, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Hammers Share First Leg Spoils With 2020 Winners
A defensive masterclass helped Canadian Premier League outfit Forge FC share spoils with visiting Tigres UANL from Mexico in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 first-round tie at Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, on Tuesday. The hosts had only three shots on target, as against UANL's seven, and managed 32 per cent possession. But the goalless draw will give them a chance to end their losing streak against Liga MX teams. The return leg at Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, is scheduled for February 10, 2026. The winners will progress to the last 16. The Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League, is the top club competition for North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), and the winners automatically qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. In other first-round matches, San Diego FC (USA) beat UNAM (Mexico) 4-1 at home, and Club America escaped with a 2-1 win against Honduran giants, Olimpia.
