Forge FC Vs Tigres UANL, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Hammers Share First Leg Spoils With 2020 Winners

A defensive masterclass helped Canadian Premier League outfit Forge FC share spoils with visiting Tigres UANL from Mexico in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 first-round tie at Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, on Tuesday. The hosts had only three shots on target, as against UANL's seven, and managed 32 per cent possession. But the goalless draw will give them a chance to end their losing streak against Liga MX teams. The return leg at Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, is scheduled for February 10, 2026. The winners will progress to the last 16. The Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League, is the top club competition for North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), and the winners automatically qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. In other first-round matches, San Diego FC (USA) beat UNAM (Mexico) 4-1 at home, and Club America escaped with a 2-1 win against Honduran giants, Olimpia.

Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Anthony Aromatario
Forge FC teammates Anthony Aromatario (23) and Kyle Bekker (10) celebrate their draw against Tigres UANL during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Angel Correa
Tigres UANL's Angel Correa (7) fights for a ball with Forge FC's Marko Jevremovic (3) during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Angel Correa
Tigres UANL's Angel Correa (7) fights for a ball with Forge FC's Marko Jevremovic (3) during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Angel Correa
Tigres UANL's Angel Correa (7) tries to contain a ball during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup against Forge FC in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Juan Brunetta
Tigres UANL's Juan Brunetta (11) looks back after scoring a goal, that was later called off, during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup against Forge FC in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Marcelo Flores
Tigres UANL's Marcelo Flores (20) tries to move the ball past Forge FC's Benjamin Paton (6) during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Antoine Batisse
Forge FC's Antoine Batisse (8) passes the ball with pressure from Tigres UANL's Vladimir Lorona (32) and Marcelo Flores (20) during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Marcelo Flores
Tigres UANL's Marcelo Flores (20) watches the play during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup against Forge FC in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Rezart Rama
Forge FC's Rezart Rama (24) fights for a ball with Tigres UANL's Vladimir Lorona (32) during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
Forge FC vs Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup Soccer match-Antoine Batisse
Forge FC's Antoine Batisse (8) and Ismael Oketokoun (7) fight for a ball with Tigres UANL's Juan Brunetta (11) during round one of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup in Hamilton. | Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP
