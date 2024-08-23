Football Transfers: Ilkay Gundogan Glad To Help Barcelona Financially After Sealing Manchester City Return

Ilkay Gundogan said helping Barcelona financially made his departure from the club easier to swallow after he sealed a return to Manchester City on Friday. (More Football News)
Gundogan joined Barca last year after enjoying seven trophy-laden campaigns with City, winning 14 pieces of silverware during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including captaining the side to a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble in 2022-23.
The midfielder made 51 appearances in his single season with the Catalan giants – more than any of his team-mates, scoring five goals and adding 14 assists in all competitions.
He also created more than twice as many chances (132) as any other Barcelona player, with Raphinha a distant second by that metric with 53.
Ninety-seven of those chances were created in LaLiga, the most by any Barca midfielder in a single season since Xavi laid on 109 under Pep Guardiola in 2009-10.
However, Barcelona needed to move Gundogan on after sealing a €60million swoop for Spain's Euro 2024 star Dani Olmo, with his salary reportedly preventing them from registering their new arrival.
In a farewell post on X, Gundogan confirmed his departure had partly been necessitated by financial reasons.
"Dear Culers, after just one year it's already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it," he wrote.
"I have given everything to fight for the team and the club in the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my team-mates in the new campaign.
"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.
"Nevertheless, it's been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs – I always wanted to play at Barca, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life.
"I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best. Visca el Barca!"