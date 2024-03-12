Football

Football Transfer Rumours: Man United Identify Jarrad Branthwaite As Top Summer Target

Meanwhile, Everton are said to be interested in Hull defender Jacob Greaves, with the 23-year-old likely to leave the club if they miss promotion to the Premier League

Advertisement
S
Stats Perform
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Adam%20Davy%2C%20PA
Jarrad Branthwaite has a deal with Everton until 2027. Photo: Adam Davy, PA
info_icon

What the papers say

Manchester United have identified 21-year-old Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their top transfer target this summer, according to the Daily Star. Branthwaite has a deal with the Toffees until 2027.

The Daily Mirror says United will pursue Branthwaite regardless of boss Erik ten Hag’s future at the club, with the England Under-21 international valued at £75million.

info_icon

Meanwhile, Everton are said to be interested in Hull defender Jacob Greaves, Football Insider reports, with the 23-year-old likely to leave the club if they miss promotion to the Premier League.

The i says Tiago Pinto, who was formerly at Roma, is interested in taking over the sporting director role from Dan Ashworth at Newcastle, who looks to be headed to Manchester United.

Advertisement

Social media round-up

Players to watch

info_icon

Bruno Guimaraes: Football Transfers says Manchester City are interested in a bid for the 26-year-old Newcastle midfielder who has a £100million clause in his contract.

Pedro Neto: Wolves will be in a battle to keep their winger after Tottenham joined Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement