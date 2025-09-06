FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Wrap: Isak Benched As Sweden Stung By Late Leveller, Scotland Earn Point In Denmark

The new Liverpool recruit was an unused substitute as Sweden were denied by a last-gasp equaliser in Friday's 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in Slovenia

  Sweden were denied by a late leveller against Slovenia

  Scotland earned a point in their WC qualifying match

  Croatia won 1-0 against Faroe Islands

Alexander Isak was an unused substitute as Sweden were denied by Zan Vipotnik's last-gasp equaliser in Friday's 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in Slovenia.

The superstar striker has not featured this season after a protracted transfer saga that eventually saw him depart Newcastle United for Premier League champions Liverpool in a £125million deal on deadline day.

But Isak had to play the role of bystander as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side were twice pegged back in Ljubljana, with Anthony Elanga's 18th-minute opener cancelled out by Sandi Lovric.

Yasin Ayari restored the visitors' lead in the 73rd minute and that looked to be enough until Vipotnik rescued a point in the final minute of normal time, to leave the teams level after their opening Group B game.

Elsewhere, Andrej Kramaric was on target as Croatia could only muster a 1-0 victory over minnows Faroe Islands, for a win that maintains their 100% record in Group L.

Croatia still trail group leaders Czechia by three points but have two games in hand.

Scotland started their Group C campaign with a creditable 0-0 draw against Denmark in Copenhagen, a result that boosts Steve Clarke's hopes of leading the team to at least a second-placed finish and a play-off spot. Greece are top on three points after thrashing Belarus 5-1.

Data Debrief: Croatia love that winning feeling

Croatia had a whopping 26 shots in their narrow win over the Faroe Islands but only eight were on target. 

Still, they have now won their last five games in World Cup qualifiers, their longest winning streak in the competition on record (since at least 2010).

Slovenia, meanwhile, have scored in their last five World Cup qualifiers, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of eight from August 12, 2009 to October 8, 2016.

