France To Boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 Over Greenland Dispute? Sports Minister Clarifies

France is not currently considering a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite geopolitical tensions with the United States, Sports Minister Marina Ferrari clarified

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
File photo of France forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo: X/FrenchTeam
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sports Minister Marina Ferrari said there is no present intention to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Boycott ebate has emerged in France following Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland

  • France, two-time World Cup winners, last reached the final in 2022

France’s sports minister has made it clear that the country is not currently considering a boycott of the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite rising tensions due to United States President Donald Trump’s threats to take over Greenland.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, Sports Minister Marina Ferrari said that there was no intention at present to withdraw from the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“At the moment we are speaking, there is no desire from the ministry to boycott this major, much-anticipated competition,” Ferrari said. “That said, I am not prejudging what might happen.”

Ferrari said that she wants to keep sport separate from politics, adding, “The 2026 World Cup is an extremely important moment for all sports lovers.”

The World Cup is scheduled to kick off in June 2026, with matches spread across North America. However, Trump’s remarks about Greenland – a territory controlled by NATO ally Denmark – have led to diplomatic fallout between the US and several European nations.

French Political Voices Call For Boycott Debate

French National Assembly member Eric Coquerel, representing the leftist La France Insoumise, said that France should at least consider the possibility of a boycott of the upcoming World Cup.

“Seriously, can we imagine going to play in the World Cup in a country that attacks its ‘neighbours’, threatens to invade Greenland, destroys international law, wants to undermine the UN, … bans fans from about fifteen countries from attending the tournament, plans to ban all LGBT symbols from stadiums…?” Coquerel wrote on X.

“The question seriously arises, especially since it is still possible to refocus the event on Mexico and Canada,” he added.

France, a two-time men’s FIFA World Cup champion, last reached the final in 2022, where they suffered a defeat to Argentina.

(With AP Inputs)

