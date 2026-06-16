Donald Trump Set For Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Role During Trophy Presentation - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Donald Trump could play a prominent role in the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony, with reports suggesting FIFA may relax traditional presentation protocols

Donald Trump Set For Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Role During Trophy Presentation - Report
FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
Summary of this article

  • Reports suggest FIFA is willing to let Donald Trump personally hand over the World Cup trophy

  • Trump could remain on stage during the trophy lift, similar to the Club World Cup ceremony

  • The World Cup continues to face debates over politics, security and organizational decisions

US President Donald Trump could once again find himself at the center of a major FIFA World Cup moment, with reports suggesting he has been given the freedom to play a prominent role during the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2026 final.

According to a report, FIFA is comfortable with Trump presenting the World Cup trophy directly to the winning captain when the tournament concludes at MetLife Stadium on July 19. The report also states that FIFA would not object if Trump chose to remain alongside the victorious players during their trophy celebrations.

The possibility has attracted attention because of a similar moment at the FIFA Club World Cup, where Trump remained on stage as Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the trophy. Images from the ceremony quickly went viral, with several players appearing surprised by the unusual scene. While FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially appeared to direct Trump away from the center of the celebrations, he later encouraged him to stay with the team.

Will Donald Trump Join the FIFA World Cup Trophy Lift?

Traditionally, FIFA's trophy presentation follows a strict format. The trophy is normally displayed on a podium before being handed to the winning captain, who then carries it into the team's celebrations.

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However, the report claims FIFA has informed Trump that he can present the trophy "in any way he sees fit." Sources cited in the report suggest the final decision on whether Trump remains with the winning squad during the trophy lift will ultimately be his own.

White House officials reportedly expect the president to once again join the celebrations if given the opportunity. Trump is scheduled to attend the World Cup final and could also make appearances at other matches throughout the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Multiple Controversies

The trophy presentation debate is only one of several issues that have surrounded the expanded World Cup. Organisers have faced criticism over ticket pricing, stadium costs and the tournament's enlarged format.

Questions have also emerged over geopolitical issues affecting the competition. Iran's participation generated intense discussion during the buildup, while the decision to deny entry to Somali referee Omar Artan sparked international debate.

Defending the move, White House Task Force executive director Andrew Giuliani said: "He was talking to some bad people, very recently, about actions here in the United States." Giuliani added that he believed authorities had made "the right decision" and emphasized that the administration wanted to welcome football supporters while preventing "bad actors" from exploiting the tournament.

With the World Cup underway, attention will now focus on whether Trump creates another memorable, and potentially controversial, moment on football's biggest stage.

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