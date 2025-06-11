Football

Club World Cup Gives Liverpool And Arsenal Premier League Edge, Says Thomas Tuchel

And Tuchel believes the new version of the Club World Cup will have a big impact on the Premier League sides taking part

Thomas Tuchel speaking
Thomas Tuchel expects Club World Cup to have a big impact on upcoming season
info_icon

England manager Thomas Tuchel expects Liverpool and Arsenal to profit in the Premier League by not taking part in this summer's Club World Cup.

The revamped competition will take place between June 14 and July 13 across the United States.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only two English teams in the tournament, securing their places in the competition after their respective Champions League victories. 

Clubs from Europe were given 12 of the 32 places at the tournament. 

BY Stats Perform

Four were intended for the Champions League winners in the qualifying period - from 2020-2021 to 2023-24 - and eight for the next best teams in the competition.

And Tuchel believes the new version of the Club World Cup will have a big impact on the Premier League sides taking part.

"I think it [the Club World Cup] will have a huge impact, and it will give Liverpool and Arsenal a huge advantage in the next season to not be there," Tuchel said.

"I think it will be a very nice experience for the players who are there, to play this tournament for the first time. So it is mixed feelings about it.

"The games are not the problem. It's just the amount of time it occupies with the players, and they need some rest in this calendar, which they hardly get."

The likes of Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, and Jude Bellingham are set to take part in the Club World Cup, but Tuchel insisted this has not compromised their England desires.

"They all want to play," Tuchel added. "There is not one player who says they want to be on the bench and save themselves for the Club World Cup. They are hungry to play."

Chelsea and Man City will have a minimum of three matches in the competition, potentially rising to seven if they make it to the final.

The Blues face Los Angeles FC, Flamengo, and Tunisian side Esperance Tunis in their group matches.

City, meanwhile, go up against Wydad from Morocco, Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates, and Serie A outfit Juventus.

