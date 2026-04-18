FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch West Coast Derby?

Summary of this article
FC Goa welcome Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium
This is going to be an exciting and tactical West Coast derby.
Full preview, head-to-head stats and live streaming info available
The West Coast derby takes center stage tonight on matchday of the 2025-26 Indian Super League as FC Goa gets ready to host Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30PM.
This derby carries massive importance for both sides. Mumbai City will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak and solidify their grip on the top spot, while Manolo Marquez’s Gaurs are fighting to bridge the 5-point gap to the summit.
FC Goa enters the match with momentum following a convincing 3-1 win over Odisha FC, but they face a historical mountain to climb.
The Islanders have dominated this fixture recently, winning 12 of their 26 previous meetings.
However, the Gaurs have been tough to beat at home, losing only once this season. With playoff positioning on the line and just five games remaining, it will be a tactical battle between two of the league's most consistent sides.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats
Total matches: 29
Mumbai City FC wins: 12
FC Goa wins: 9
Draws: 8
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC will kick-off at 7:30PM and the West Coast derby can be live streamed on the FanCode app/wesbite as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.