FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Fatorda Welcomes League Leaders For Crucial West Coast Derby

FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: The Islanders travel to the Fatorda Stadium for an important West Coast derby clash which can decide their fate for Indian Super League title. Follow along for the live score, updates and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score ISL 2025-26
FC Goa's Boris Singh in action during the Indian Super League match against Inter Kashi on February 14, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/indiansuperleague
Good Evening Indian Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 9 fixture of the 2025-26 Indian Super League between hosts FC Goa and league leaders Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. The Islanders sit at the summit with 18 points but hold only a narrow 1point lead over Mohun Bagan. Petr Kratky’s side remains the only unbeaten team this season, yet a slip-up in Goa could see them knocked off their position. FC Goa, currently 6th with 13 points, enter with momentum after a clinical 3-1 victory over Odisha FC. While the Gaurs have work to do to catch the leaders, a win tonight would propel them into the top four and reignite their championship hopes. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Playing XIs

FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Kerala Beat Jamshedpur

Massive upset took place at the JLN Stadium in Kochi as Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur by 2-0 to dent their top 4 hopes. Catch all the highlights here.

FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Welcome

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first kick-off of ISL 2025-26 matchday 9 between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs Hits Consecutive Fifty To Keep Delhi In Chase; DC 161/4 (19)

  2. SRH Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Hyderabad

  3. BAN Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed Named Test Head Coach; Shan Masood To Lead Young Pakistan Team Feat. Uncapped Players

  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Play 100th Home Game At M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Indian Premier League Completes 19 Years

  5. IPL 2026: Gerald Coetzee Signs For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement Of Injured David Payne

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. After The Defeat Of The Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against The Opposition

  3. 131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

  4. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

  5. 'Anti-National Act’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Move To Bring Delimitation And Women’s Bill Together

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Resigns On Coal Import Issue

  5. Pakistan Prepares Next US-Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy