FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Fatorda Welcomes League Leaders For Crucial West Coast Derby

FC Goa's Boris Singh in action during the Indian Super League match against Inter Kashi on February 14, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/indiansuperleague

Good Evening Indian Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 9 fixture of the 2025-26 Indian Super League between hosts FC Goa and league leaders Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. The Islanders sit at the summit with 18 points but hold only a narrow 1point lead over Mohun Bagan. Petr Kratky’s side remains the only unbeaten team this season, yet a slip-up in Goa could see them knocked off their position. FC Goa, currently 6th with 13 points, enter with momentum after a clinical 3-1 victory over Odisha FC. While the Gaurs have work to do to catch the leaders, a win tonight would propel them into the top four and reignite their championship hopes. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Apr 2026, 07:24:13 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Playing XIs Team News from Goa, where the Gaurs will look to make inroads to the Islanders, who sit atop the ISL table. ⚔️#ISL12 #FCGMCFC #ForcaGoa #AamchiCity pic.twitter.com/GOHM7ZB8zb — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 18, 2026

18 Apr 2026, 07:14:44 pm IST FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Kerala Beat Jamshedpur Massive upset took place at the JLN Stadium in Kochi as Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur by 2-0 to dent their top 4 hopes. Catch all the highlights here.