FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Fatorda Welcomes League Leaders For Crucial West Coast Derby
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: The Islanders travel to the Fatorda Stadium for an important West Coast derby clash which can decide their fate for Indian Super League title. Follow along for the live score, updates and more
FC Goa's Boris Singh in action during the Indian Super League match against Inter Kashi on February 14, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/indiansuperleague
Good Evening Indian Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the matchday 9 fixture of the 2025-26 Indian Super League between hosts FC Goa and league leaders Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. The Islanders sit at the summit with 18 points but hold only a narrow 1point lead over Mohun Bagan. Petr Kratky’s side remains the only unbeaten team this season, yet a slip-up in Goa could see them knocked off their position. FC Goa, currently 6th with 13 points, enter with momentum after a clinical 3-1 victory over Odisha FC. While the Gaurs have work to do to catch the leaders, a win tonight would propel them into the top four and reignite their championship hopes. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Playing XIs
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Welcome
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first kick-off of ISL 2025-26 matchday 9 between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.