FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

FC Goa are all set to open their ISL 2024-25 season against Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC in their opening fixture of ISL 2024/25 season. Photo: File
FC Goa will be looking to kick-start their ISL 2024-25 season with a victory when they take on Jamshedpur FC in their first clash on Tuesday, September 17, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur FC, under Khalid Jamil, would look to defeat the Gaurs, a team that they have failed to win against their previous four matches.

As for FC Goa, they ended the previous season in third position and missed out on a top-place finish by just three points. Under Manolo Marquez, who is also the head coach of the national team, the Gaurs will look to start on a winning note, like they have done on five occasions in the past.

Squads:

FC Goa Full Squad List: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar

Jamshedpur FC Full Squad List: Albino Gomes, Amrit Pope, Ayush Jena, Vishal Yadav, Ashutosh Mehta Stephen Eze, Lazar Cirkovic, Muhammed Muyikkal, Shubham Sarangi, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Mobashir Rahman, Sreekuttan VS, Javi Hernández, Pronay Halder, Chawngthu Lalhriatpuia, Rei Tachikawa, Samir Murmu, Sourav Das, Jordan Murray, Aniket Jadhav, Javi Siverio, Imran Khan, Nishchal Chandan, Manvir Singh, Nikhil Barla, Seiminlen Doungel, VS Sreekuttan, Mohammed Sanan

NorthEast United and Mohammedan SC in Indian Super League action - PC: Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL
ISL: Alaeddine's 94th Min Strike Helps NEUFC Kickstart Campaign

BY Outlook Sports Desk

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

When is the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

FC Goa will play Jamshedpur FC in their first Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash on Tuesday, September 17, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

