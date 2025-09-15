Barcelona 6-0 Valencia, La Liga: Lopez, Raphinha And Lewandowski At The Double In Crushing Blaugrana Win

Fermin Lopez opened scoring for FC Barcelona in 29th minute
All other goals came in second half
Blaugrana climbed to second in the La Liga 2025-26 standings with the win
Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski all scored twice as Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the season in LaLiga with a crushing 6-0 win over Valencia.
Sunday's game was played at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff, due to delays in finalising the renovation of Camp Nou.
But the Blaugrana looked at home in those surroundings as they got back to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano prior to the international break.
Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres missed glaring chances to put Barca ahead inside the opening 11 minutes, while Marcus Rashford also worked Julen Agirrezabala.
But Lopez made the breakthrough in the 29th minute, beating Agirrezabala with a cultured, side-footed finish after taking in Torres' flick.
Barca made a similarly quick start to the second half and struck twice in 11 minutes after the restart. First, Rashford's teasing left-wing cross was tucked in by half-time substitute Raphinha, then Lopez found the bottom-left corner with a 25-yard drive.
Raphinha got his brace with another neat finish in the 66th minute after Jose Gaya only half-cleared a Lopez cross, before Lewandowski made it 5-0 with a powerful finish off the underside of the crossbar with 14 minutes to play.
There was still time for Lewandowski to get the third brace of the game, too, as he lobbed Agirrezabala with the outside of his boot after being fed by 18-year-old substitute Marc Bernal.
While Barca are two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, who have a perfect record after four games of the campaign, Valencia are 15th with four points.
Data Debrief: Barca share the goals around
Barca were without Lamine Yamal for Sunday's game, so it was surprising to see both Raphinha and Lewandowski left out of Hansi Flick's starting lineup, even after they just returned from international duty.
While Lopez shone from the start, netting twice from five shots with four of his attempts coming from inside the area (a game-high figure), Raphinha and Lewandowski made their mark off the bench.
It was the first time in the 21st century that Barca had two substitutes score multiple goals in the same game in LaLiga, while Raphinha had never previously netted twice as a substitute in his career in Europe's top five leagues.
The Blaugrana are now unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Valencia in LaLiga (nine wins, two draws), their second-best run against Los Che in the competition, after a streak of 13 between 2007 and 2013 (nine wins, four draws).