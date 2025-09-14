FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Score, La Liga Updates: Kick-Off Soon; Blaugrana Host Los Che At Johan Cruyff Stadium

FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Score, La Liga Updates: Blaugrana played a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in their last outing. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26, matchday 4 clash between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Catalonia, Spain on Monday (September 15, 2025 as per India time). The game was originally meant to mark the opening of the new Camp Nou stadium, but had to be moved amid administrative delays. The Blaugrana are eyeing a return to winning ways, following a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. Their opponents blanked Getafe 3-0, but that's their only win the league so far. The Catalan giants, on the other hand, have seven points from their first three matches. Track the live football scores and updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Sept 2025, 12:21:20 am IST FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Score, La Liga Updates: VCF Starting XI And here is Valencia CF's line-up for the match, which kicks off in about 10 minutes' time: 🦇⚽️ OUR STARTING XI 🆚 @FCBarcelona #BarçaValencia pic.twitter.com/CsfpBACjdb — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) September 14, 2025

15 Sept 2025, 12:19:37 am IST FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR Starting XI As was already known, Lamine Yamal is not part of the hosts' squad due to injury. Here is FC Barcelona's line-up for tonight's clash: 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 🔵🔴#BarçaValencia pic.twitter.com/lL2wXWjS9b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 14, 2025

15 Sept 2025, 12:13:22 am IST FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Score, La Liga Updates: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The FC Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.