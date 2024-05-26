Football

FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Ten Hag Urges Patience On Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo, aged just 19 years and 36 days, was the first English teenager to find the back of the net in an FA Cup final since 1981, while he is also the youngest to do so since John Sissons for West Ham in 1964

Kobbie Mainoo scored Manchester United's second on Saturday.
info_icon

Erik ten Hag wants people to be patient with Kobbie Mainoo, despite the Manchester United youngster quickly developing into a star. (More Football News)

Mainoo's meteoric rise reached its highest peak yet as he netted in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, with his fine finish and Alejandro Garnacho's goal nine minutes prior ensuring United claimed a 2-1 victory over their rivals to lift the trophy.

Mainoo, aged just 19 years and 36 days, was the first English teenager to find the back of the net in an FA Cup final since 1981, while he is also the youngest to do so since John Sissons for West Ham in 1964.

Mainoo's cup final goal came in the same week he was named in Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2024, and he looks a surefire bet to be on the plane to Germany next month.

Yet, Ten Hag believes people mustn't expect too much, too soon from the midfielder.

"I think we have to keep it calm," Ten Hag told the BBC. "You are very good here in England to push players and managers very high, and then you hammer them after one or two bad performances. I think we need to keep it very calm.

"He was [magnificent]. It was really so enjoyable to watch Kobbie at his age.

"But he's also an example [of problems]. We wanted to play him in the second game [of the season], but then he got a bad injury. It was a long time until he came back."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Ops For 21 Hours Amid Orange Alert; Red Alert For Bengal's Coastal Regions
  2. Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Over 20 Dead Including Children, Owner Arrested, Ex-Gratia Announced | Top Details
  3. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  4. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  2. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  3. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  4. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  5. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
Sports News
  1. Barcelona 2-0 Lyon: Ballon D'Or Winners On Target To Seal Women's Champions League Title
  2. ENG Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Archer Back With Bang, Buttler Stars In Hosts' 23-Run Win
  3. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Ten Hag Urges Patience On Mainoo
  4. Michael Hussey Clarifies His Stance On Indian National Team Coaching Role
  5. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest